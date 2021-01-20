Lame Duck Look Back: Illinois education bill to revamp social studies classes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I cannot speak to what is happening in every district across Illinois and I think it's hard to make any kind of sweeping statement about all of history education in Illinois,” Kirmes said. “Our position is that we want it to be well supported and well executed in every community.”

Kirmes said ISBE expects to have a draft of the new standards available for public comment in March. The final standards will then be presented to the board for approval early in the summer.

In addition to revising social studies standards, the bill also tries to ensure greater access throughout the state to computer literacy programs and computer science education.

It calls on all districts to provide “developmentally appropriate opportunities” to gain computer literacy skills beginning in elementary school. Also, starting in the 2022-23 academic year, students entering ninth grade will be required to take at least one course that provides “intensive instruction” in computer literacy. That could be a course that also meets other graduation requirements such as math or social studies.