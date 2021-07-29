Lawrence: Strongly encourage mask-wearing in Rock Island schools

“It is our goal to educate children all year. We hope we don’t run into those periods of high transmission and spread of COVID-19, like which impacted us the last year and a half,” Lawrence said. “The goal is to work with you to ensure our children stay in school all year.”

He told forum attendees the district is adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Gov. JB Pritzker, and the Illinois Department of Public Health. The CDC on Tuesday updated its guidelines, calling for universal masking in schools. Additionally, Lawrence said, further guidance from the state may be soon forthcoming as the governor’s office often makes announcements Friday afternoons.

Lawrence reminded families guidance on COVID-19 mitigations continues to be fluid and he urged patience. He said the district will continue monitoring metrics and will make adjustments to its safety plans as needed.

“We ask all our families, just be flexible and work with us as we get all of our students back in school five days per week full-time,” he said.

Some parents Wednesday wanted more information about how lunch times will work at the elementary level. Lawrence said students will be distanced as much as possible and students will resume mask wearing when not eating.