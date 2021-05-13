Learning to forage: Nahant Marsh gives an introduction to finding medicine and food in the outdoors

Amy Loving moved from one green patch to another around Nahant Marsh’s Education Center and each time she stopped, she revealed something growing from the ground that was flavorful to the palate or soothing to the body.

In one spot was wild bergamot, also known as bee balm.

“It is a member of the mint family,” Loving, director of education at Nahant, told the small group that joined her recently for a lecture on finding edible plants outside.

Loving, who said bee balm had both culinary and medicinal uses, put the group’s senses to work after introducing it to the plant -- she plucked a portion and passed it around.

“Tell me what it smells like,” Loving said.

Someone responded that it smelled peppery.

“Anybody get a little hint of oregano?” Loving asked and received nods.

She then told them bee balm could be used as a spice, replacing oregano in recipes. Among its uses as a medicine, bee balm can be made into a tea that can help ease an upset stomach.