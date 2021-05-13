Learning to forage: Nahant Marsh gives an introduction to finding medicine and food in the outdoors

Amy Loving moved from one green patch to another around Nahant Marsh’s Education Center and each time she stopped, she revealed something growing from the ground that was flavorful to the palate or soothing to the body.
In one spot was wild bergamot, also known as bee balm.
“It is a member of the mint family,” Loving, director of education at Nahant, told the small group that joined her recently for a lecture on finding edible plants outside.
Loving, who said bee balm had both culinary and medicinal uses, put the group’s senses to work after introducing it to the plant -- she plucked a portion and passed it around.
“Tell me what it smells like,” Loving said.
Someone responded that it smelled peppery.
“Anybody get a little hint of oregano?” Loving asked and received nods.
She then told them bee balm could be used as a spice, replacing oregano in recipes. Among its uses as a medicine, bee balm can be made into a tea that can help ease an upset stomach.
As a mint, it is likely to spread if planted in a garden, but could be kept under control by harvesting it for the kitchen, Loving said.
At another stop, Loving highlighted Anise Hyssop, a favorite of bees and butterflies. It has a strong licorice smell and can be used as a tea for comforting people who have a cold or cough.
“I’ve also used it in cake and cookies,” she said.
Some but not all of the plants she showcased were native. Garlic mustard, an invasive plant, can serve as a culinary herb.
“If we can eradicate these things (invasives) by eating them up, then why not?” she said.
Her own interest in foraging plants for food began as a child because of her family, Loving said.
“My first memory is eating a salad that my grandma put a flower in,” Loving told the group.
With each plant or mushroom profiled during the lecture, Loving pointed out a smell, a leaf pattern, stem shape or other trait that would help in a correct identification.
Foraging is a life-long learning process, she said.
Practitioners of the skill want to be confident in their identification of plants so they know which are safe to eat, she said in a video presentation available on the Marsh YouTube page.
They must also be knowledgeable of the best times to harvest edible plants to be sure of availability, she said. Also, just because it can be eaten, does not mean it is ready to be eaten.
Loving said there are several good books on identifying edible plants and knowing when to harvest them.
She also suggested beginners should at first stick to their yards or other familiar places and focus on readily identifiable plants like dandelions and violets.
Beginning in a familiar place also allows budding foragers to be safer by being aware of what may have been done to the area-- whether pesticides, or herbicides have been used, for example, Loving said.
“Start small with things that you know, then move up,” she said.