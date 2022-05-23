Letter: Problems in Bettendorf schools is nothing new

Problems at Bettendorf have been going on for sometime. In 1995 our sixth-grade son was seriously injured. He walked into the cafeteria and something sharp hit him in the eye. It was a piece of ski wax that had been sharpened to a point. No one in the cafeteria did anything. Thankfully he knew enough to go to the nurse. She called me and said I should pick him up ASAP and get him to our eye doctor. Until the nurse told the principal he knew nothing about it.

Our eye surgeon admitted him immediately, and he spent five days in the hospital. His cornea was cut. The kid that did it was not punished. Finally, after I kept bugging them, he was put in a study hall that he supposedly could not leave. It just so happens his grandpa was a well-known Bettendorf coach. It's pretty bad when going to school puts you in the hospital for five days and causes eye problems the rest of your life. Bettendorf has had a problem for years not wanting to admit there were problems in their school. They always felt they were superior to Davenport and other schools in the area. We started looking for home in a small community; eventually we found it and moved to Sherrard. Excellent schools and no one gets by with anything.