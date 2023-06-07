Students at Moline High School got an early glimpse of summer break on Wednesday, after a power outage caused classes to be cancelled.

According to Moline-Coal Valley spokeswoman Candace Sountris, the outage occurred prior to the start of the school day and impacted other areas in Moline as well as the high school.

Sountris said MidAmerican Energy had attributed the outage to a transformer failure.

"Without lighting, the hallways, restrooms and other areas are too dark and unsafe for students," she said in an email Wednesday. "The decision to cancel school was made at approximately 7:45 a.m."

Students who were already at the school during the outage — and who had transportation back home — were dismissed.

"Those students that did not have a ride were allowed to remain in a safe place, with more natural light, until their transportation arrived," Sountris said.

The outage disrupted Moline's final exams on Wednesday, causing the school to revise its final exam schedule as follows:

Thursday, June 8

Period 1: 8:10 to 9:05 a.m.

Period 2: 9:10 to 10:05 a.m.

Period 3: 10:10 to 11:05 a.m.

Period 6: 11:10 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Period 4: 8:10 to 9:05 a.m.

Period 5: 9:10 to 10:05 a.m.

Period 7: 10:10 to 11:05 a.m.

Makeup 11:10 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

The school notified parents of the revised finals schedule and school cancellation through its typical parent notification system, while principal Chris Moore notified staff in a meeting.

Power was restored to the building at approximately 8:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sountris said.