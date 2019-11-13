The Iowa State Auditor has opened a “matter” to look into Davenport Schools’ sale of Lincoln School, Auditor Rob Sand said Wednesday. The inquiry will investigate whether or not the school board followed district policy regarding bid procedures and conflicts of interest, among other compliance concerns.
The district sold the school to the non-profit group Together Making a Better Community for $30,000 in late October, after receiving bids of more than $700,000. The closing prompted the minutes and audio from nine closed meetings related to the sale to become public. In them, two members of the school board — President Ralph Johanson and Vice President Linda Hayes — noted in one meeting they might have conflicts of interest.
Johanson said he had looked at purchasing the property himself. District officials said he never made an offer. Hayes works at Third Missionary Baptist Church, and while she did not vote, she participated in every closed meeting, spoke favorably of the plan in both closed and open meetings and made the motion for the board to vote.
Hayes was re-elected to the board last week. Johanson did not run for re-election.
At this time, it’s unclear if the Auditor’s Office is looking into one or both statements.
The conflicts of interest section of board policy does not address outside employment or activity relevant to a property transaction, unless the other position is also in a publicly elected office.
Information about how the Auditor’s Office was contacted about the sale is confidential, so as to not discourage people from coming forward. It’s up to the Office’s discretion which cases they want to pursue.
“It’s on a case-by-case basis,” Sand said. “We can get whistleblowers coming at us — externally and internally — on a regular basis.”
After an “initial look” at the situation, which he said also looks different on a case-by-case basis, a decision is made.
“It could be a situation that we consult with the entities’ regular CPA firms,” Sand said.
The district shared a letter of notification from their independent auditors with the Quad-City Times. The letter — addressed to the school board and signed by a partner at Bohnsack & Frommelt — includes a description of the “agreed upon procedures to be performed.”
The procedures to be performed were written by the Auditor’s Office, but Bohnsack & Frommelt will conduct them, at the cost to the district of $125 per hour. The report on the findings will be provided to the district and the Auditor’s Office.
The schedule calls for a number of documents, including relevant board policies, a timeline of the bidding process, property appraisals and minutes of relevant board meetings, though there’s no mention of the now-public audio for those meetings. According to the letter, Bohnsack & Frommelt has “no obligation to perform any procedures beyond those listed in the attached schedule.”
Sand had no comment about the audio not being discussed, and said he could not comment on the letter.
“We tend to label things at the tail end when we’re finished with them,” he said when asked if the procedures constituted an audit or investigation. “We aren’t able to do play-by-play updates in the interim. We can reveal that we’ve opened a matter.”
There are no dates or deadlines attached to any of the items on the schedule.
“Until we actually investigate and fully uncover the fact, you never know how long it will take,” Sand said.