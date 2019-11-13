The documents being consulted for the investigation are:

a timeline, starting the closure of the school in 2012, of the dates bids were advertised, bids were opened and any dates written offers on the building were received, along with all documentation;

affidavits of publications for all bidding processes for the sale of the property for fiscal years June 30, 2013 through 2019;

minutes of all board meetings that include a discussion and resolution on purchase offers -- the procedures outline makes no references to the audio of those meetings, which are now publicly available;

all appraisals performed on the property for fiscal years June 30, 2013 through 2019;

the district’s conflict of interest policy and any signed conflict of interest statements of board members and management for fiscal year 2019;

dates of board meetings in fiscal year 2019 when the board went into closed session regarding the sale

the district’s policy on bidding procedures;