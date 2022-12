Links to all photo galleries from the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023

During the recent Iowa State Dance Championships 2023, Jon Gremmels of the Moline Dispatch/Rock Island Argus and Heidi Engel of the Quad-City Times produced almost 50 photo galleries of performances by schools in the circulation areas of six Lee Enterprises newspapers in Iowa.

More than 110 solo performances and more than 110 team performances by 62 schools were photographed. With performances taking place at three venues between about 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, not all acts could be shot — priority went to Quad-City area schools — but many were.