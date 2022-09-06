Local districts recognized by Auditor of State for efforts to save taxpayer money

The Davenport Community School District was the 2022 winner for "Largest Community School District" for its participation in the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Bettendorf Community School District was runner-up for "Best Performing 4A Community School District."

The PIE program seeks to encourage public entities to implement innovative cost-cutting efforts to help save taxpayer dollars.

"It's a bunch of relatively straightforward money-saving practices. Many are very simple and will pinch pennies, there are some that are more complex--but it'll help save millions of dollars," Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand said. "The award is really a measurement of how many practices on that list an entity has in place."

"Citizens of Bettendorf and Davenport should be appreciative that their school districts participated, because it's going to help them save money in the long-run," Sand said.

Brietta Collier, director of finance & business services for the Bettendorf schools, said her district appreciates the opportunities the PIE program provides.

"We try to be the most efficient that we can, especially with our energy usage," she said. "It's (PIE) a fantastic program for us to participate in and evaluate how we're doing compared to expectations."

Collier listed the usage of energy-efficient appliances, aligning with MidAmerican Energy programs and conducting regular audits of school buildings as steps her district takes to up its efficiency practices.

"We're very excited to be recognized," she said. "We take a lot of pride in managing our fiscal and natural resources."

Through the Auditor of State website, the program also gives local leaders an outlet to collaborate and share their ideas, coined "PIE recipes."

"If an entity knows of other practices, they can submit those to us and we can add to the PIE Chart," Sand said. "If they have an idea that saves money which isn't on that list, we'd love to hear about it and spread that idea so others can do it too."

Sand launched the program in 2019; he emphasized the importance of programs like PIE to taxpayers.

"The heart of everything we try to do under the Constitution is the idea that we can work together to solve our problems. If we want trust in the ability to govern ourselves, then we ought to take the use of every tax dollar very seriously," Sand said. "Every tax dollar is somebody's sweat; that's their time away from family, that's their sore back--and we want to make sure we're not wasting that and putting it to good use."

The PIE program included school districts for the first time in 2021, resulting in 121 district participants. PIE participation overall in Iowa increased by over 55% in the last year, which Sand expects to see continue.

"We do expect participation to increase," he said. "It's a great way to save money, and that's good for everybody."

Due to Iowa's success with the PIE program, others have followed suit.

Mississippi Auditor of State Shad White, a Republican, replicated the program for his state in Jan. of 2022.

“The across-the-aisle friendship and work between Auditor White and I shows what elected officials should put first: public service, not party,” Sand said in a Jan. 2022 press release following White's announcement. “I’m humbled to share what we started in Iowa, but also excited to in turn copy innovations he encourages or uncovers in Mississippi.”

Feedback forms and program results can be found on the Auditor's website, at https://www.auditor.iowa.gov/pie.