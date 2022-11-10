Local high schoolers advance in Junior Achievement Titan Competition

Eight high school teams from Central DeWitt, Davenport West, North Scott and Pleasant Valley went head to head in the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement (JA) Titan Competition on Nov. 1 — Pleasant Valley and West teams successfully advanced to the competition's Scholarship Round and will face off for $10,000 on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The Nov. 1 competition took place at St. Ambrose University as one of the competition's four qualifying rounds, hosted throughout eastern Iowa by JA of the Heartland in early November. This year, approximately 145 high school students competed.

Pleasant Valley High School Team 2 won the Nov. 1 qualifying round, while Davenport West High School Team 1 took second place.

Each team that advances past qualifying rounds will further test their business knowledge and compete for $10,000 in scholarship money on Wednesday. The scholarship round will be held at the Palmer Center for Business Development at Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa, and the award is up for grabs to the top three performing teams.

The one-day competition tasked students with managing and operating a cell phone company through the JA Titan online business simulation. Teams competed to outperform their opponents in profit, R&D, production, marketing & sales and corporate social responsibility, and each team consisted of four students and one adult community volunteer, or "business mentor."