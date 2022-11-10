Local high schoolers advance in Junior Achievement Titan Competition

Eight high school teams from Central DeWitt, Davenport West, North Scott and Pleasant Valley went head to head in the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement (JA) Titan Competition on Nov. 1 — Pleasant Valley and West teams successfully advanced to the competition's Scholarship Round and will face off for $10,000 on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The Nov. 1 competition took place at St. Ambrose University as one of the competition's four qualifying rounds, hosted throughout eastern Iowa by JA of the Heartland in early November. This year, approximately 145 high school students competed.
Pleasant Valley High School Team 2 won the Nov. 1 qualifying round, while Davenport West High School Team 1 took second place.
Each team that advances past qualifying rounds will further test their business knowledge and compete for $10,000 in scholarship money on Wednesday. The scholarship round will be held at the Palmer Center for Business Development at Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa, and the award is up for grabs to the top three performing teams.
The one-day competition tasked students with managing and operating a cell phone company through the JA Titan online business simulation. Teams competed to outperform their opponents in profit, R&D, production, marketing & sales and corporate social responsibility, and each team consisted of four students and one adult community volunteer, or "business mentor."
The Davenport Community School District presented results from its community survey on long-range facilities planning, which was sent to all district households in early October. The survey revealed that Pathway #2's K-5, 6-8 grade configuration proposal garnered the most support among survey respondents, which could potentially close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe Elementary Schools. The school board will vote on which schools will close in December, and these closures will take effect beginning fall of next school year.
Western Illinois University (WIU) named Liz Nolte as its new director of development. She will be based at the WIU-Quad Cities campus, but will serve the entire university and report to the vice president of advancement and alumni relations. Nolte earned her bachelor's degree and was a member of the track and field at WIU, and previously served as the operations and communications director for Renew Moline in Moline, Ill. and the director of alumni engagement and annual giving at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
Members of the North Scott FFA Chapter "Farm Squad" harvested 20-acres of corn at its annual plot harvest on Wednesday, giving seed companies a chance to test their products in an "unbiased" plot of land while students earn hands-on agricultural knowledge and experience.
Rock Island High School staff participated in the "Hot Shakes Challenge" to raise money for the annual Student Hunger Drive competition on Thursday—tasting increasing levels of hot sauce as they read Shakespearian excerpts.
Western Illinois University's environmental scientists have worked to help stakeholders better understand renewed proposals to divert the Mississippi River to supplement the Lower Colorado River Basin's water supply. “As water levels continue to go down in the Colorado River and the Mississippi River basins, I suspect this issue will continue to be of interest to people from across the nation,” said WIU Environmental Science: Large River Ecosystems Director Roger Viadero.
Four Davenport West High School students will travel to Nairobi, Kenya in January to implement a student-designed water filtration system—part of an ongoing outreach partnership project with the Fishers of Men Ministries Inc.
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team will host a Fall Classic tournament from 9:00 a.m. to noon, competing with three other area Special Olympics teams to raise money for the MHS Special Olympics program. The tournament will be held in the high school's physical education facility.
Pleasant Valley High School Team 2, one of the winners in the Central Region Qualifying Round for the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Competition. They will advance to the Scholarship Round on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
From left to right: James Thiel, Izaac Harvey, Colin LeMoine, Evan Noack and team mentor Steffen Timmer from Deloitte. Photo contributed by Makenzie Morris, marketing manager for Junior Achievement of the Heartland
Davenport West High School Team 1, the second place winners in the Central Region Qualifying Round for the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Competition. They will advance to the Scholarship Round on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
From left to right: Michael Goben, team mentor from CBI Bank & Trust, Halee Clare, Isabelle Spengler, Mckenzie Schertz and Natalie Schertz. Photo contributed by Makenzie Morris, marketing manager for Junior Achievement of the Heartland