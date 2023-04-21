Local high school students put their engineering skills to the test at the 14th annual Trebuchet Contest at Bettendorf High School.

Teams from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, Riverdale and Moline competed to see which student-built trebuchet was most accurate and consistent. The trebuchets tossed large raw eggs — donated by Hy-Vee — at targets stationed 75, 100 and 125 feet away.

Bettendorf senior Jack Reilly said his team spent the past two weeks building their trebuchet but have been prepping for the contest for longer.

"We spent a lot of time researching what the best designs are, what works," he said. "After that, we go into the sketching process, where we plan what we think our measurements are going to be."

Like other teams, Reilly's went with the "throwing-arm" design, taking inspiration from previous competitions.

"It's always sad to be a senior, but it's a pretty cool way to end the year, especially since it's fourth quarter, and we're outside throwing eggs," he said. "It's pretty awesome."

The goal for each team was to hit the bullseye, with four shots at each target for each round and 30 minutes to strike. Teams score points based on where they hit the target.

Here's how the point system works:

Bullseye: 10 points

10 inches (from bullseye): 8 points

20 inches: 6 points

30 inches: 3 points

North Scott freshman Evan Keppy's team took an early lead Friday morning, getting 58 out of the 60 total points possible.

"The most exciting part about competing here today was actually hitting all the targets," he said. "Our distance really made us excited, because we were going for the course record. We didn't make that, but we set our personal record."

While accuracy is the focus, teams also compete for the longest toss and can earn points for their trebuchet design.

One Moline team painted their trebuchet pink. Their team name? "Pinkalicious."

"We knew that a lot of teams didn't paint theirs, and we wanted ours to stand out," junior Mackenzie Smith said. "The majority of our team is girls, too, so that's how the pink correlates with that."

Her teammate, sophomore Madelyn Determan, said winning wasn't a focus; fun was.

"We knew we didn't have any standards to beat," she said, as Moline was returning after an absence from the competition. "We could come in, try our best, and, being some of the only girls, show off women in STEM."

The Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC) will award trophies to the top three point-earning teams, the team with most innovative design and for the longest toss. The overall winner will earn a $1,000 scholarship from QCESC, and the school with the most points wins a traveling trophy. The QCESC will post final contest results online Saturday.

Beth Ullmark, QCESC president, said this year's contest brought in 30 teams.

"We've got a couple new designs, so this year they're trying new things," she said. "I just love the enthusiasm they all share and show. They learn through problem-solving and failure, you know, they're allowed to adjust their trebuchet. We want them to learn; that's the whole point of this."

The contest is one of three annual events sponsored by the QCESC. Several members judged the contest's design presentation portion, while others helped tally and record points.

The next QCESC event, the 2023 Cardboard Boat Regatta, is on Friday, May 12 at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon. For more information, or to register, visit www.qcesc.org.

Trebuchet competition TrebuchetCompetition (1 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (2 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (3 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (4 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (5 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (6 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (7 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (8 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (9 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (10 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (11 of 12).jpg TrebuchetCompetition (12 of 12).jpg