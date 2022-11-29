Local school boards appoint presidents, vice presidents to serve until 2023 annual meetings

Several local school districts in the Iowa Quad-Cities recently held annual organizational meetings. Each school board voted for a nominated member to serve in the appointed seats until November 2023, or whenever school boards hold their next annual organizational meetings.
Board policies determine whether votes are conducted via roll call or written ballot. Nominees with the highest number of votes are elected and sworn into office through a procedural oath of office.
Davenport schools made a change in its venue for the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies—the decision also prompting date changes for the district's respective high schools. Class of 2023 ceremonies will now take place at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, the exception being Mid City High School, whose ceremony will be held at the Central Performing Arts Center.
Western Illinois University physics and mathematics alumnus Dr. Michael Baxa will deliver a lecture titled "The Importance of Protein Dynamics: From Folding to Function and Everything in Between" at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 in room 212 of the Quad-City campus's Riverfront Hall. Baxa works as a staff scientist at the University of Chicago's biochemistry and molecular biology department.
The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust awarded Western Illinois University a $136,919 grant to equip and expand science laboratories at its Quad-Cities campus to help meet the region's need for STEM-focused college graduates and provide more hands-on experience to prepare students for careers in the industry.
