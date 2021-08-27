Logan Elementary School in Moline gets a new outdoor learning space

Supporters of Logan Elementary School gathered Thursday to celebrate the school’s new outdoor learning space. The project includes benches, new landscaping, and signage that promotes positivity, diversity and school spirit.
Principal Tom Ferguson cut a red ribbon with members of the Jaycees of the Quad-Cities. He thanked the people who came together to create a space to benefit Logan students and neighbors of the school.
The space has eight benches built from salvaged wood from the August 2020 derecho storm. Ferguson said the benches were placed on synthetic grass to withstand the wear and tear of elementary students and the space “catches the best breeze and the best shade.”
It's designed as a spot for students to gather as a class, read individually or just relax.
Not every student learns best while sitting at a desk, so the outdoor area would allow learning and connection opportunities to extend beyond the physical building, he said.
“It’s another place I can reach our kids,” he said.
Ferguson said the outdoor learning space was a great help during the pandemic, allowing students to take a mask break on the benches or just creating another space for people to meet outdoors.
Matt Timion, a Logan parent and Moline 4th Ward alderman, said he was thrilled to see the district continue to invest in its older schools. Timion was a Logan student and his family moved back to the neighborhood for the school. Timion said his family visited the school often throughout the year and frequently made it a stop on their bike ride route.
Timion’s son, Lucas Blucker-Timion, now attends Logan as a first-grade student. His favorite parts were the benches and the synthetic grass.
Ferguson thanked the many hands that came together to give their “elbow grease and blood sweat and tears” to the project. Volunteers of the Jaycees of the Quad-Cities performed the landscaping, mulching, gardening and bench installation with the assistance from Heritage Landscaping and Design. The Jaycees partnered with Logan as one of its “impact projects,” efforts that aim to create lasting change with measurable improvements for people in need in the Quad-Cities.
A grant from the Tri-City Garden Club provided funds for landscaping, and signage funding was provided by the Moline Foundation. Additionally, the Moline Kiwanis Club weeded the school’s landscaped areas.
Jayne O’Brien is Logan’s parent mentor coordinator and wrote grants to the Jaycees, Tri-City Garden Club and the Moline Foundation for all the outdoor classroom. She estimated the cost of the project at $18,000.
She said the outdoor area was previously considered an eyesore and they had a vision for creating a place for educators to get their students learning outdoors. She said because Logan was centrally located in a neighborhood, it provided a quiet space for visitors to read, play games or draw.
The space will also be used for mentoring small groups of students outside of school hours as part of the Logan Parent Mentor Program. O’Brien said the goal of the program was to recruit eight parent mentors at each participating school to support classroom learning. She said for every 100 hours a parent completed, they would receive a $1,000 stipend.