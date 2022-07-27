Looking for lead: Augustana College and City of Rock Island partner to find dangerous water pipes

Augustana College and the city of Rock Island are partnering to target and remove lead water pipes.

It's spurred by a new law that targets lead pipes, which are known to be harmful, especially to babies and children.

Enacted in 2021, the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act requires cities to gather an inventory of lead water service lines and develop and implement plans to identify and remove them. It also requires utility- and privately-owned portions of lead service lines to be replaced and for the process to be equitable by prioritizing low-income neighborhoods.

According to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 inventory, the state is estimated to have more than 680,000 lead-based service lines still in operation. In Rock Island, there are over 15,000 active water service lines and about 12,000 precede 1986, when lead service lines were prohibited.

Identifying the lead-based services lines will be tricky, so Augustana might have to seek out sources beyond old city maps.

Kimberly Murphy, the college's advancement of community health and wellness director, said the remaining lead service lines disproportionately impact the most vulnerable neighborhoods, families and children. Murphy said the project will help eliminate social, economic and environmental inequities.

"The Rock Island community gets vital help solving their most pressing challenges at a time of limited and often declining resources," Murphy said.

Students will approach these issues through community-based learning experiences by going out into the community and interacting with various stakeholders and applying their knowledge through a service-learning project.

Mayor Mike Thoms said the city and Augustana have partnered together on a number of projects and they have "great confidence Augustana has the resources to complete" the lead service line project.

Once inventory is completed the city will need to submit applications for funding to the Illinois EPA for the replacement of the lines. The law states that cities will have two years to create a replacement plan and up to 20 years to replace the lead service lines.

