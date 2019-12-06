Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello dancers are state runners-up

Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello dancers are state runners-up

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Louisa-Muscatine High School placed second in the Small School Props Division and Wapello earned a runner-up spot in Class I Novelty on Thursday at the Iowa State Dance and Drill Association Team Championships at Wells-Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Wapello also took third in Class V Poms and Louisa-Muscatine was fifth in Class VII Poms.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular