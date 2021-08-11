Man arrested in Davenport with suspected fentanyl pills

A Davenport man arrested Tuesday during a drug investigation may have had hundreds of fake prescription pills made of fentanyl.

Jayvontae D. Robertson, 28, of Davenport was arrested Tuesday after the Davenport Police Department executed search warrants against Roberston, his black Toyota Highlander and his apartment at 4106 Hickory Grove Road, according to court records.

During the ensuing searches, investigators allegedly confiscated several hundred pills suspected of being counterfeit medication that may contain fentanyl, the court records state. The pills are being subjected to further testing.

Authorities contend police also recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol, $965 and about 12 pounds of marijuana while executing the search warrants, court records state.

Robertson has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony controlled substance and drug tax stamp violations, according to court records.

He was being held Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to the jail website.

His first appearance was Wednesday morning and his next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 2, court records state.

