Stephanie and Joshua Hemberger were named as this year's Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation Visiting Science Scholars.

The annual Visiting Science Scholar program aims to highlight and connect industry professionals with Bettendorf High School students interested in pursuing science, technology, engineering and/or math (STEM) fields.

The duo — both Class of 2002 graduates — will give a presentation to high school STEM students on Friday, March 24, focusing on the horizontal and vertical infrastructure that builds our communities. They will also attend the annual Bett STEM Expo on Saturday, March 25, to speak with guests.

Stephanie Hemberger (formerly Brodersen) is a transportation engineer and project manager. She leads the transportation design practice for national firm HNTB out of Des Moines, Iowa.

Hemberger attended Paul Norton Elementary School before progressing through the district. She earned her bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University in 2006, also minoring in French.

Upon graduating from ISU, Hemberger began her career as a roadway design engineer at HNTB's headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, where she'd later obtain her master's in business administration from Rockhurst University in 2009. She is also a licensed Professional Engineer in both Iowa and Missouri.

Throughout her career, Hemberger has had varied experience designing or leading projects for state Departments of Transportation and local municipalities. She moved back to Iowa in 2020 to be part of opening HNTB's Des Moines office.

Outside of the engineering world, Hemberger is passionate about community involvement. She is a 2014 graduate of the Greater Kansas City Chamber Centurions Leadership Program, in addition to graduating the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute in 2022.

Hemberger is also active in the Women's Transportation Seminar, an organization focused on attracting, sustaining, connecting and advancing women’s careers in the transportation industry — she currently serves as secretary on the Iowa Chapter Executive Board of Directors.

Her husband, Joshua Hemberger, attended Grant Wood Elementary School and also attended ISU, where he graduated with his Bachelor's of Architecture in 2008 with a digital media minor.

His career began at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance and Creativity — home to the Kansas City Ballet — where he was involved in a wide variety of work, from housing to campus master plans. Since moving to Des Moines, Hemberger now works for Substance Architecture, where he leads the firm's work on several projects with Indigenous nonprofits and tribes of South Dakota.

He strives to create architecture that inspires and improves both the human and environmental health of a community, creating high-performance solutions while using many tools to improve daylighting, thermal performance and other building features.

