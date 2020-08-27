Martin Luther King Center offering child care in September for Rock Island-Milan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will be offering a childcare program for Rock Island-Milan School District students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The free program begins Sept. 14 and is designed to help families whose children are taking part in all-online or mixed online/in-person instruction at school, according to the center’s Facebook page.

It was created with the assistance of Spring Forward, a nonprofit that helps provide after-school programs.

A video providing more detail is available on the center’s Facebook page.

The center’s post said people wishing to register, or to get more information can call 309-732-2987, 309-732-2984 or 309-732-2983.

The school district is also offering a virtual resource fair that will provide more information about child care, according to its website. The fair will be at 5 p.m. on Monday via Zoom.

Further details about the fair, including access information for the Zoom call, can be found on the district’s website.

More details about Zoom can be found at https://zoom.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.