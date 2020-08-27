Martin Luther King Center offering child care in September for Rock Island-Milan

Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will be offering a childcare program for Rock Island-Milan School District students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The free program begins Sept. 14 and is designed to help families whose children are taking part in all-online or mixed online/in-person instruction at school, according to the center’s Facebook page.
It was created with the assistance of Spring Forward, a nonprofit that helps provide after-school programs.
A video providing more detail is available on the center’s Facebook page.
The center’s post said people wishing to register, or to get more information can call 309-732-2987, 309-732-2984 or 309-732-2983.
The school district is also offering a virtual resource fair that will provide more information about child care, according to its website. The fair will be at 5 p.m. on Monday via Zoom.
Further details about the fair, including access information for the Zoom call, can be found on the district’s website.
More details about Zoom can be found at https://zoom.us.
