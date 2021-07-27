Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board

Whether Moline-Coal Valley students will return to classrooms with masks next month is still undetermined after a heated meeting Monday in which board members heard from 17 people who weighed in on the topic.

Ultimately, board members agreed to schedule a special meeting for 6 p.m. Aug. 5 to further consider whether masks should be part of the district’s 2021-2022 school year health and safety guidelines. Board members hope to issue guidance to parents in advance of the first day of school on Aug. 17.

The meeting came a day before the Centers for Disease Control updated its guidelines, saying everyone in schools should wear a mask. Previously, it recommended masks for everyone in schools ages 2 or older, regardless of vaccination status.

Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The majority of those who addressed the board Monday spoke fervently against the district continuing to require masks for students. Before opening public comment, board president Erin Waldron-Smith urged speakers to follow the board of education’s “norm of disagreeing with respect.” She said the board had always been able to work together, even when handling disagreements, in order to work for the common good.