Matherville Intermediate's principal named Middle School Principal of the Year

Matherville — Matherville Intermediate School Principal Jeff Shillinger received the Middle School Principal of the Year award from the Illinois Principal Association, Blackhawk Region.
“I was honored to be selected… So many people in our region have worked tirelessly trying to make the end of last year, and this entire school year the best possible for our students,” said Shillinger.
To receive the prestigious honor, Shillinger was nominated by a peer in the district. Once nominated, contenders secure three letters of reference, answer three leadership questions and submit a resume. The IPA Black Hawk Region Board then ranks and subsequently selects the winners from all of the categories. The region winners are forwarded to the state board for final state-wide winners.
In his letter of support, Sherrard Superintendent Alan Boucher said one of Shillinger’s strengths is follow-through... “He promptly and diligently works on tasks until they are accomplished. He arrives at work early each day and immediately gets busy. When he is given an assignment, he works independently and doesn’t need reminders… Choosing Mr. Shillinger as the Blackhawk Division’s Principal of the Year would reflect and reinforce the Illinois Principal Association’s proud tradition of excellence.”
State Director for the Blackhawk Region, and Sherrard High School Principal Tim Wernentin said Shillinger rose to the top, “His letters of reference were awesome. He’s done a lot of work in his school to make it better, and does great things with his students.”
One small way he keeps the focus on students — each year he writes a note of encouragement to every student at Matherville Intermediate. The school houses 5th and 6th grade for the Sherrard School District with an average enrollment of 225 students.
Shillinger said the staff at Matherville deserves an award more than he does.
“I am blessed to have a super hard working and caring team that puts our students first. I am also fortunate to play a small part in Sherrard's administrative team.
I feel like I can call upon any one of them at any time for ideas and questions. We also have a great leader in Mr. Boucher and a wonderful Board of Education that supports and that helps guide the District to excellence.”
Shillinger graduated from Blackburn College in 2001, and began teaching 6th grade at VIT Elementary School in Table Grove the same year.
On top of his duties as principal, he also serves as the Transportation Director for the district.