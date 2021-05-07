Matherville Intermediate's principal named Middle School Principal of the Year

Matherville — Matherville Intermediate School Principal Jeff Shillinger received the Middle School Principal of the Year award from the Illinois Principal Association, Blackhawk Region.

“I was honored to be selected… So many people in our region have worked tirelessly trying to make the end of last year, and this entire school year the best possible for our students,” said Shillinger.

To receive the prestigious honor, Shillinger was nominated by a peer in the district. Once nominated, contenders secure three letters of reference, answer three leadership questions and submit a resume. The IPA Black Hawk Region Board then ranks and subsequently selects the winners from all of the categories. The region winners are forwarded to the state board for final state-wide winners.

In his letter of support, Sherrard Superintendent Alan Boucher said one of Shillinger’s strengths is follow-through... “He promptly and diligently works on tasks until they are accomplished. He arrives at work early each day and immediately gets busy. When he is given an assignment, he works independently and doesn’t need reminders… Choosing Mr. Shillinger as the Blackhawk Division’s Principal of the Year would reflect and reinforce the Illinois Principal Association’s proud tradition of excellence.”