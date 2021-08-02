Meet Bettendorf Community School District's new administrators

-- Bachelor of Arts in Social and Behavioral Sciences in 1992 from University of Northern Iowa.

Alan Hartley, the new Bettendorf Middle School principal.

Hartley was hired in June when the board approved his contract. It runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. He will be paid $116,315.

His goal for his first year as principal will be connecting with his staff and students.

“I think the theme I’ve got is relationships,” he said.

Communication will be the big challenge, Hartley said.

“I think it’s going to be making sure we are as transparent as possible in all of our processes and making sure that people feel like they are heard and that we hear them,” he said.

This is especially important because of the impacts of the coronavirus, Hartley said. It has been hard to have the normal relationships and interactions with the students’ families.

“It’s something that I really want to focus on as we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel on this,” he said.

Professional experience: