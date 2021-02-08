Meet Cooper: Moline-Coal Valley schools bring on a therapy dog

“It’s really all about mental health,” Sanders said of incorporating what will eventually be a highly trained therapy dog into a school building. “Kids can read to dogs and all sorts of things. The owner is just the right fit in terms of she owns the dog and is willing to put the time into getting the dog trained. Then also, in terms of daily job description, incorporate Cooper into her regular job duties.”

Urbain, who has worked for the district since 2015, said no one in her family had ever had a dog and they had no plans to get a furry friend. Then 2020 hit, she said, and they fell into searching for the same things many other people were looking for: toilet paper, hand sanitizer and a puppy to ease the COVID blues.

Her family got Cooper in October and she just recently started formal training with Cooper at CM Academy of Dog Training in Eldridge. Urbain said she had an inkling Cooper might become a therapy dog, so she researched breeds that would be intuitive and good with her family. She also started training basic commands at home.

“When we got him and really got to know his personality, I thought, “Wow, I feel he’s got a bigger purpose outside of our family.”