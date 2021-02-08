Meet Cooper: Moline-Coal Valley schools bring on a therapy dog

Cooper, a snow loving miniature golden doodle, is preparing to make his debut next school year as Moline-Coal Valley’s very first therapy dog. Administrators said the timing could not be better.
Now just five months old, Cooper will earn certification as a therapy dog and begin serving students at Wilson Middle School. Assistant superintendent Kristin Sanders said Cooper will provide emotional support to staff and students, provide reading assistance to students and otherwise assist teachers and counselors in the building.
Depending on his training progress, Sanders said, Cooper could start getting introduced at Wilson in the fall. She said this timing could be perfect for kids who will be starting a new school year following a very bumpy 2020-2021 school year that was heavily impacted by COVID-19.
“We’re going to anticipate seeing more kids who have a need for social-emotional support,” Sanders said. “Kids who need to learn how to do school again. They may have experienced some trauma over the past year.”
Sanders said Moline-Coal Valley is one of the few districts in the area not to have already enlisted the help of a therapy dog. She said the idea had always been on the back burner, but the right set of circumstances never fell into place to make it happen.
That all changed when school social worker Marlena Urbain approached the district about the possibility of getting Cooper certified and a private donor stepped forward to pay for his training as well as a stipend to offset vet bills and other expenses. In addition to Urbain, two counselors at Wilson will also receive training and assist in handling Cooper at the school.
“It’s really all about mental health,” Sanders said of incorporating what will eventually be a highly trained therapy dog into a school building. “Kids can read to dogs and all sorts of things. The owner is just the right fit in terms of she owns the dog and is willing to put the time into getting the dog trained. Then also, in terms of daily job description, incorporate Cooper into her regular job duties.”
Urbain, who has worked for the district since 2015, said no one in her family had ever had a dog and they had no plans to get a furry friend. Then 2020 hit, she said, and they fell into searching for the same things many other people were looking for: toilet paper, hand sanitizer and a puppy to ease the COVID blues.
Her family got Cooper in October and she just recently started formal training with Cooper at CM Academy of Dog Training in Eldridge. Urbain said she had an inkling Cooper might become a therapy dog, so she researched breeds that would be intuitive and good with her family. She also started training basic commands at home.
“When we got him and really got to know his personality, I thought, “Wow, I feel he’s got a bigger purpose outside of our family.”
Urbain said she reached out to Sanders about getting Cooper certified and started looking into how to get the ball rolling. She researched how other districts implement therapy dogs and reviewed policies. Urbain said she has received excellent support from superintendent Rachel Savage, school board members and others of the district.
“Because of that support, things expedited quicker than I was anticipating,” Urbain said. “I feel honored and lucky to be able to pilot the program. I can’t wait and hope to have more buildings than not have a therapy dog — that’s the long-term goal.”
Sanders agreed the effort to get Cooper certified and working with students has had the full support of the district.
“We’re very excited and can’t wait to introduce him to kids,” Sanders said.
Urbain said there are huge benefits to incorporating a school-based therapy dog. Therapy dogs can foster communication and connection, increase confidence and self-esteem, model empathy and compassion, teach positive coping skills and they may increase attendance.
“Therapy dogs are great for students who struggle with anxiety, depression, or attention and focus,” she said. “The unconditional love they give really provides support in that way.”
Urbain said therapy dogs are also great reading partners for students because the dogs provide no judgement or correction when students make mistakes.
Urbain said she and Cooper are attending one-on-one and group training sessions. In addition to the formal training, Cooper will need to get out in the community and get exposure to all kinds of people, sounds and other experiences. She said Cooper could complete certification between August and December next year.
So far, Urbain said, Cooper has ventured to the district’s administration building where she said everyone poured out of their offices to get a peek at him. He also joined her at Wilson during a parent-teacher conference night, but the conferences were all held virtually so only staff got to meet him. Urbain said word is slowly spreading about what is in the works.
“It’s been a fun little secret to keep,” Urbain said.
Beyond getting Cooper trained up to serve students, Urbain said her family has really loved having Cooper in their lives.
“It just kind of feels like he has always been with us,” she said. “We’ve only had him for three months, but it feels like he has always been part of the family.”
In addition to getting loved on by his people family, Cooper also has fur siblings living nearby. Urbain’s sister and a neighbor also got dogs from Cooper’s litter and she said it has been fun to watch them grow together.