Meet the candidates: Two now vying for Eastern Iowa Community College District chancellor

The two finalists in the running to lead the Eastern Iowa Community College District are scheduled to make public appearances at forums next week throughout the district.

The EICCD Board of Trustees on Thursday announced the selection of two finalists for the District Chancellor position, which will be vacated with the July 1 retirement of Chancellor Don Doucette. He has served since 2011.

The search committee, including college faculty, staff, student and members of the general public, began interviews in March and recommended their choices to the board.

The finalists are:

• Ellen Bluth, Ph.D., is vice chancellor for workforce and economic development at EICC in Davenport.

She previously served as executive director of resource development and innovation at EICC. Dr. Bluth earned a doctor of philosophy in higher education administration from The University of Iowa in Iowa City; a master of business administration from St. Ambrose University in Davenport; and a bachelor of science in biology from Iowa State University in Ames, IA.

• John Maduko, M.D., is vice president for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls, Minn.

He previously served as vice chancellor for student affairs at North Central Texas College District in Gainesville, Texas. Maduko earned a doctor of medicine in Allopathic Medicine from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and a bachelor of science in biology from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in Pomona, California.

“We had a number of highly qualified candidates and the committee devoted many hours in determining the best candidates to present to our board,” said EICCD Board of Trustees President Robert Gallagher, who also chairs the search committee.

The finalists will be invited to participate in public forums, beginning Monday. The Board of Trustees also will interview them and make the final selection, which is to be announced in late April or early May.

The public is invited to the forums, which will begin with introductions of the candidates, followed by question-and-answer sessions.

Here is the schedule:

Dr. John Maduko

Monday, April 4

• 10:20 – 11 a.m., SCC Urban Campus, Room W116/117, 101 W. Third St., Davenport

Watch via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/94443787604

• 1:30-2:30 p.m., MCC Student Center Lounge, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine

• 4 – 5 p.m., SCC Belmont Student Life Center, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

Tuesday, April 5

• 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton

Dr. Ellen Bluth

Tuesday, April 5

• 10:20 – 11 a.m., SCC Urban Campus, Room W116/117, 101 W. Third St., Davenport

Watch via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/97793107950

• 1:30-2:30 p.m., MCC Student Center Lounge, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine

• 4 – 5 p.m., SCC Belmont Student Life Center, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

Wednesday, April 6

• 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.