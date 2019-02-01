Davenport Schools announced the three finalists for its superintendent position Thursday, narrowed from an initial field of 40 applicants. The finalists — Eric Knost, Robert Kobylski and William Schneder — are all veteran, Midwestern educators. But their experiences and the districts they hail from vary greatly.
Davenport is the third-largest district in the state of Iowa, with a certified enrollment of over 15,000. Almost 45 percent of its students belong to at least one racial minority group
The three candidates will each spend a day in the district next week, and the school board hopes to have the top candidates identified by Feb. 9 to begin contract negotiations.
Eric Knost, superintendent of Rockwood Schools (Missouri)
“My fortes are, I’m a uniter, I’m a people-person, and I’ve already had success working with diverse populations to … bring everyone around a common mission,” Knost said Friday.
Rockwood is a 90 percent white district, but Knost said they had “a lot of diversity mixed within,” and the district's English learning program serves “over 100” languages.
As the third-largest district in Missouri, Rockwood has nearly 21,000 students; according to Niche, it is one of the state’s highest-ranked public school districts.
But it wasn’t always that way.
Knost was hired as “the lone finalist” out of 27 candidates five years ago to help turn the district around.
“The reason I was hired was that Rockwood is struggling,” he said. “They failed two ballot measures in a row, they had a community group that was opposed to the district. … In five years, we have turned that around.”
Rockwood’s previous superintendent, Bruce Borcher, whose tenure was marked with controversy, including hiring former colleagues and a state audit that found multiple problems in the district.
Knost was announced as a finalist for two other superintendent positions Thursday, in the Lewis Central district in Council Bluffs and the Treynor district, also in Iowa. He announced his retirement from Rockwood in October in a Facebook post.
When Knost decided to retire, he was still looking for a new job; he said, at the encouragement of others, he applied to be Missouri’s education commissioner after the previous commissioner, Margie Vandeven, was removed through political maneuvering. Knost was a finalist, but Vandeven was rehired in November.
Knost didn’t know how long the hiring process for commissioner would take, so he chose to retire to avoid putting Rockwood’s school board “in a bind” if the process lingered into January.
“Sometimes change is good. Rockwood is in a good place. I’m not leaving anything dangling or unfinished,” he said.
Before Rockville, Knost was superintendent of the Mehlville district, where he was in the middle of student transfer debates; Knost claimed the district had room for only 150 from a neighboring, unaccredited district, out of more than 400 applicants, but there was disagreement about whether the district could have done more.
Robert Kobylski, superintendent of Nicolet High School and Fox Point-Bayside School District (Wisconsin)
“I’m a firm believer in continuous improvement,” Kobylski said Friday. “ … I focus on the ‘we’ and not the ‘me.’ We have put a great emphasis on equity, where ‘all means all.’”
Kobylski is the superintendent of Nicolet High School and one of its “feeder” K-8 districts, Fox Point-Bayside, which includes one elementary school and one middle school. In all, Kobylski oversees close to 2,000 students. According to U.S. News & World Report, Nicolet is the 19th ranked district in Wisconsin, and 38 percent of its enrolled students are minorities and 18 percent are “economically disadvantaged.”
Kobylski stressed his success in making sure that “all means all,” no matter students’ race, special needs or socioeconomic status, even out of his district. He has worked with the state of Wisconsin’s board of education to help other districts close achievement gaps, and he said he recently spoke to more than 100 Ohio administrators about addressing gaps.
While his current district is small compared to Davenport, Kobylski has served as the superintendent of two other districts, each around 5,000 students, and began his career in Chicago, first as a teacher, and then as an administrator.
“I do have experience in an urban environment,” he said.
Kobylski described himself as a “quintessential career changer,” with a career in finance before education.
“While I would say schools should not be run like a business, there are business practices that help,” he said. “Being able to look at education through multiple lenses can be extremely helpful.”
With his children now “spread across the Midwest” for college, Kobylski said he and his wife — a special education teacher — had a personal interest, as Davenport is “centrally located” to all of their children.
“Given the changes in our personal lives and the level of success we’ve been able to achieve, I’m very interested in the Davenport opportunity,” he said.
Bill Schneden, associate superintendent of Davenport Schools
“I want to be a part of the change. I’ve been a part of the problem and how it got to this point,” Schneden said Friday. “ … I’m ready to be a part of the solution.”
Schneden is a Davenport Schools veteran, having served as the associate superintendent since 2012, as the executive director and as principals of several elementary schools. In all, he’s been in the Davenport School District for 20 years, and spent 16 years as the principal of St. Paul’s Catholic School in Davenport before that.
“I feel like my foot’s in the door in a lot of aspects of the community,” he said.
While he’s familiar with the district, Schneden’s tenure as associate superintendent has also overlapped with Davenport’s major noncompliance citations in special education and disproportionality, as well as the district’s years of overspending that resulted in a state-mandated $13 million budget cut by the end of the 2020 fiscal school year.
“I wasn’t a direct report to those decisions, but I have to bear the responsibility of being part of the leadership,” Schneden said. “If something was done wrong, and we’ve been told to push in one direction … we have to make those changes.”
As associate superintendent, Schneden said his primary role has been working with and supervising all of Davenport’s elementary schools and early childhood opportunities.
Schneden said he has a “critical role” next week during Davenport’s Phase II visit, particularly for “increasing accountability” for teachers and administrators.
“If you talk to any of the boards that I work with, any of the faculty, any of the PTO and school groups, I’m confident that you’ll hear that I’m a leader who’s a good listener, who can synthesize what is coming at them … and get some really good results,” Schneden said.
Still, some parents question Schneden as a candidate, since he’s part of the current administration they say is “unwilling to talk to parents,” especially about issues in special education.
“I don’t think that any of us were under the impression he was listening,” said Kari Dugan, referring to the District Wide Davenport PTO group she helped found. “We haven’t seen any action.”
Schneden said he was looking forward to working with the parents’ group.
“I think we continue to reach out to the group,” he said. “I listen to their concerns and seek solutions. … We’re looking to make commitments.”
In addition to his role as associate superintendent, Schneden is involved in various committees with the city council and church groups and sits on the Vera French board of directors.
“I’m confident that when I’m a leader, I’ll be able to make the positive change,” he said. “ … You’re really only a leader if people are following you. Just because you’re the boss … doesn’t mean you’re a leader.”