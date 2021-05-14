Meet this year's winner of Davenport Community School District Dooley Memorial Scholarship

The latest recipient of Davenport Community School District's Dooley Memorial Scholarship is a Davenport Central High School student who wants to be a medical examiner.
The winner, Wini Aboyure, said she initially developed an interest in the career from watching crime shows on television that portrayed forensic investigations.
"I'm very into forensics," she said.
The scholarship is a $20,000 annual award given to a Davenport high school senior who wants to become a medical doctor. It is named after Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley, who operated medical clinics in Vietnam and Laos.
Aboyure said she hopes to combine her interest in forensics with her interest in criminal justice reform.
She is planning to attend Yale in the fall, where she wants to study biology or possibly computer science.
To receive the scholarship a student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.7 after seven semesters of high school and be in the top 10% of the cohort. The selection process includes consideration of candidates' academic records and an interview with a panel comprised of district officials, a university official from the region and the president of the Scott County American Medical Association.
"It’s a pretty grueling process and this year’s winner, Wini, is really one of the most accomplished students and one of the most grounded students I’ve had the opportunity to work with in my time at Central High School,” Jon Flynn, principal at Central, said. “Couldn’t be more proud of her.”
The money can be used at any accredited college or university and can be distributed in increments of up to $5,000 a year for four years, the district said.
Aboyure thanked her family and her teachers for inspiring her, helping her and encouraging her. When asked for someone who particularly inspired her, her first response was Kim Aboyure, her mother.
"Definitely my mom," she said, "because she's the hardest worker I know."