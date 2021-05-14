Meet this year's winner of Davenport Community School District Dooley Memorial Scholarship

The latest recipient of Davenport Community School District's Dooley Memorial Scholarship is a Davenport Central High School student who wants to be a medical examiner.

The winner, Wini Aboyure, said she initially developed an interest in the career from watching crime shows on television that portrayed forensic investigations.

"I'm very into forensics," she said.

The scholarship is a $20,000 annual award given to a Davenport high school senior who wants to become a medical doctor. It is named after Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley, who operated medical clinics in Vietnam and Laos.

Aboyure said she hopes to combine her interest in forensics with her interest in criminal justice reform.

She is planning to attend Yale in the fall, where she wants to study biology or possibly computer science.