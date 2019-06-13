By 3 p.m., the crowd had lulled, but Caroline Olson said business at the ransacked school had been “steady” most of the day -- about half of the wares had been sold.
Olson, principal of Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf, oversaw the school’s “moving sale” Thursday. While some of the newer furniture and technology is being salvaged, older computer monitors, desks, tables, chairs, books, overhead projectors and filing cabinets are being sold for $5, $1 or even less. All of the money will go to the school’s general fund.
In the fall, the school is merging with Thomas Jefferson Elementary, but the first semester of the upcoming school year will see the newly united student body split between the Thomas Jefferson building and a temporary site at Ross College, while construction on the new Mark Twain wraps up.
New teachers, whether in or out of the Bettendorf School District, have been looking for cheap supplies to fill their classrooms. Former students and parents sought out “relics” from years past. Olson said one entrepreneur from Rock Island bought 64 “pristine” library chairs for a restaurant he’s opening.
A mosaic of squares with self-portrait sculptures was pulled from the walls of an old stairwell, and Olson said the art pieces were some of the more sentimental items parents and old students were looking for.
“We had a mother come in whose son passed away,” she said. The art project was from 19991 or 1992; Olson took over as principal in 2001.
When teachers and administrators from other buildings stopped by, Olson said they gave them what they wanted for free, since it was all staying in the district.
“We kind of hate to not keep something if we might use it,” she said, adding that many of the large teacher’s desks and newer computers were going to the new building.
A district representative said anything not sold Thursday would stay with the building.
Katy Castaneda of Bettendorf came with her mother and 19-month-old daughter after seeing the event on Facebook.
“She loves books,” she said of her daughter next to a table of picture books the three had picked out. “She brings them over and wants you to read to her.”
In addition to the quickly mounting stack of books, Castaneda wanted to buy her daughter a little desk, since she had wanted one as a child.
While Olson said it was strange to think the school would soon be gone, she was looking forward to the new building, visible on the same property through many of the classroom windows.
“That’s what makes a school -- the people and the memories,” she said.