Mercer County Board of Education: Tax levy rate will be reduced slightly

The Mercer County Board of Education learned the upcoming levy should generate approximately $365,000 in additional revenue for the school district based on a rising equalized assessed valuation of property in the county. The proposed tax rate of $4.849 is slightly lower than last year’s rate of $4.859 per $100 of assessed valuation. ”For the owner of a $100,000 home this is a reduction of $3.33,” said Scott Petrie, superintendent.

The 2019 EAV was 160,000,000 with 2020 rising to a 167,905,614 estimate. “We discussed our ability to raise nearly $8 million in Working Cash Bonds without affecting the current tax rate due to historically low rates and a growing EAV,” said Petrie. There will be a Truth in Taxation hearing prior to the Dec. 16 school board meeting.

“Although the dollar increase in the levy is below the 5% threshold, in the interest of transparency, we will hold a Truth in Taxation hearing prior to the regular December meeting,” Petrie added. “This provides the public a special notice and opportunity to ask questions.”

According to the most recent Mercer County School Report Card, which can be found on the district’s web site (www.mercerschools.org), the district has 1,291 students. The report card lists the 2018-2019 total expenses per pupil at $10,274, about 65 percent below the state level of $14,492 per pupil.