Mercer County school district works on COVID-19 response

One way the district responded to the school closing in March was to send questionnaires to parents of the around 1,300 expected students for the upcoming school year. One question asked whether parents would send their children back to school for 2020-2021. With close to 650 parent responses, around 40% indicated they would not send their children back to school.

Options for returning revolve around three possibilities: 1) full return as usual; 2) blended learning, which is a combination of in-school and remote learning; 3) remote learning.

The blended-learning option would see school running from 8:05 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. until Labor Day for five days a week. The afternoons would be remote learning from home computers.

“There are a lot of details to work out,” Petrie said.

One problem with remote learning has to do with internet access. Some areas in the district have no access (around 10% of students), or spotty/slow access (for 30% of students).

“We’re working to be able to provide to those families and communities,” Petrie said.

During school registration, parents will indicate which model they prefer — in-school learning or remote learning.