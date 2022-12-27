Mercer County, Sherrard students continue to reap benefits of mental health grant

Reflecting on growing community mental health needs, Mercer County Mental Health Action Program director Krissy Dixon is thankful for the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation's three-year, $156,000 grant to the program last year.

The grant - administered by the Quad Cities Community Foundation - aims to support the MHAP services provided to students and families in Sherrard schools and county-wide. MHAP saw its highest case numbers in the 2021-2022 school year, providing individualized case management to 142 clients—a 25 percent increase from the prior year. Of those, 82 were students.

“Because of Looser-Flake, what we have right now is working better than ever before,” said Dixon in a news release. “Their support ensures we can offer these services to our youth to address their social and emotional needs so they can do all the things they’re capable of doing.”

Donna Boswell, counselor at Mercer County Junior High School, spoke on the benefit of this support for her students:

“Because of the assistance of MHAP, many of my appointments are proactive, dealing with issues before a negative reaction or consequence occurs,” she said. “Addressing these issues at an early stage allows students to live more productive, enjoyable lives.”

Sherrard counselor Stacey Blackwell sees the impact, too.

“This program has provided resources and assistance to several of our students and families when they needed it most,” she said, adding her district looks forward to continuing its MHAP partnership.

Additionally, the "Signs of Suicide Prevention Program" helps identify at-risk students and spread awareness. Last year, it screened 279 students at Mercer County junior high and high school — 57 were flagged for further evaluation. Of those, 24 were recommended for outpatient services and 16 were referred to MHAP.

“We’ve seen on average, about 20 percent of the students flagged by this screening who were not on anyone’s radar as struggling,” said Dixon. “I truly believe that in the long term, when all of the grades at Mercer County and Sherrard schools have received this programming, it will reduce the statistics for suicide in our region.”

Aside from the return to in-person learning, Dixon cites another factor in the growing demand for MHAP services: diminishing stigma.

“A lot of information on mental health went out when COVID hit,” she said. “We’ve seen more walk-in self-referrals, and that speaks to people’s comfort in reaching out and talking about mental health when they need help.”

MHAP has worked to reach more families through case management to address the full range of barriers to mental health care, like transportation, insurance or housing. Last year, 34 percent of clients utilized family case management.

A key priority of Looser-Flake is local education; early this year, it gave $80,000 to Sherrard and Mercer County schools for vocational education.

