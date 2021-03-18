Mercer County teachers tell school board about the realities of education during the pandemic

Mercer School board members met Wednesday, March 17, with a sparse audience present, with a number of teachers speaking about how the school year has progressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has been fully remote, temporarily remote, in-school and a mix of those plans.
Amanda Heinrichs, 8th grade literature teacher, talked about being both a teacher and parent in the district. “I have three kids in two different buildings,” she said. She said it was important to be able to see her students every day.
Jamie Heartt, social studies teacher at the Intermediate school, talked about how teachers have tried to create schedules with consistency between grades and schools. “How do we create good quality instruction for our students?” she asked. She suggested the district will have to rethink how teachers are teaching and students are learning.
Liz MacDonald-Gray, Apollo kindergarten teacher, said it has been a hard year for all concerned and described how a day of teaching involves using wholly remote learning, temporary remote learning, in-school learning and a hybrid of all the modes. “Live remote lessons don’t really work well for younger students,” she said. She said careful, methodic teaching should be used to “get back to full day learning.”
Aubrey Norton, second grade Apollo teacher, said she is often asked “Is there any actual learning going on?” She suggested that the district need to start thinking about “how we are going to do things” if we’re still in the same mode. She said the district’s after school assistance has been well received with “a lot of people taking advantage of that.”
Kris Chausse, special education teacher at Apollo Elementary, talked about building leadership teams that have worked hard since June and need to start planning how the schools are going to operate in the next school year.
During the meeting Megan Sywassink, New Boston Elementary first grade teacher, talked about a method of teaching called “Amplify.” She said the program offers a systematic way for teaching the science of learning to read. One of the first things new readers are taught is phonics related, with students learning how each of the 44 sounds that make up words in the English language are represented.
Sywassink pointed to remediation and interventions as important parts to the puzzle, with collaboration between schools essential.
Superintendent Scott Petrie said the district recently received notification of $1.9 million in COVID-19 related elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding which will arrive over the next two to three years. The board learned that some buildings will be receiving upgrades starting in April.
The district is also holding a Community Forum at 6 p.m. April 13 at the Intermediate school. The forum will tackle future issues the district is contemplating with the goal of setting priorities. Forum members will be made up of district administrators, school board members, teachers and members of the community.
In other business the board;
• Approved a Co-op Consumer Education class for next year which can be used as a graduation requirement;
• Adopted a special education internship program with Western Illinois University to offer non-traditional students a way to become teachers.
• Accepted resignations from Apollo Elementary paraprofessional Lisa Watson, Intermediate school custodian Natalie Conaway and music teacher Larry Lipinski. A retirement request was approved for Laura Mehl, high school English teacher (effective the end of the 2024-25 school year) and Brittani Glidden was approved for a maternity leave.
• New hires approved after a closed session were: MCIS paraprofessional - Jessy Huston, MCIS cook - Christiana Hunt; Apollo paraprofessional - Laurie Danner; HS volleyball volunteer - Erica Knisley. A non-tenured staff contract for 31 (first through third year) teahcers was also renewed as was a contract for administrators Andrew Hofer, assistant High school principal and Ryan Koresko, Intermediate school principal.