Mercer County teachers tell school board about the realities of education during the pandemic

Mercer School board members met Wednesday, March 17, with a sparse audience present, with a number of teachers speaking about how the school year has progressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has been fully remote, temporarily remote, in-school and a mix of those plans.

Amanda Heinrichs, 8th grade literature teacher, talked about being both a teacher and parent in the district. “I have three kids in two different buildings,” she said. She said it was important to be able to see her students every day.

Jamie Heartt, social studies teacher at the Intermediate school, talked about how teachers have tried to create schedules with consistency between grades and schools. “How do we create good quality instruction for our students?” she asked. She suggested the district will have to rethink how teachers are teaching and students are learning.

Liz MacDonald-Gray, Apollo kindergarten teacher, said it has been a hard year for all concerned and described how a day of teaching involves using wholly remote learning, temporary remote learning, in-school learning and a hybrid of all the modes. “Live remote lessons don’t really work well for younger students,” she said. She said careful, methodic teaching should be used to “get back to full day learning.”