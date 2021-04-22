Mercer Schools to move students from Joy Junior High

Sarah Dixon said she had four children in the schools, two at New Boston Elementary and two at Joy Junior High. Her two kindergarten students are already on the bus from 6:15 to 7:50 a.m., making their total time on the bus equivalent to three hours. The kindergartners attend class at the Joy facility. She noted that the cost of new construction has nearly tripled in the past year. She also said closing the Joy facility would cost the district in relation to sports by losing its three gymnasiums. “How will that work?” she asked.

Derek Dixon, a 2009 graduate from Westmer, phoned in to protest the closing of the Joy facility.

“I realize there are significant structural issues,” he said. “Closing a building is never an easy issue.” He said the community needed to have input in this decision.

The district is looking for community input on the issue through a survey used during the most recent community forum (held April 13). The questionnaire is on the website at www.mercerschools.org for individuals wanting to give input on the issue. The district wants the questionnaires returned by April 25.

The board pointed out that the Joy building will still be used and directed the superintendent to contact an architect for information on putting up a new building or additions to existing buildings.