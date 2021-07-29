 Skip to main content
MetroLINK to offer free rides to and from school this fall
topical alert

060620-qc-nws-metrolink-005

A bus leaves MetroLINK Center Station in Moline. 

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) announced Thursday fares will be waived for K-12 students riding its fixed route or school peak service routes to and from school during the upcoming fall semester.

The program is available to all K-12 students riding Metro routes to and from school, regardless of income and is designed to assist families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Access to transportation can sometimes be a barrier," Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration for Metro, said in a news release. "Through this program all students can have affordable access to and from school on any Metro route serving their neighborhood.”

High school students must show their school I.D. when boarding, however, elementary and middle school students do not need to show I.D. The program is available on days when classes are in session for trips to and from school only.

