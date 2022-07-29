MetroLINK to waive fares for K-12 students

The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) announced Friday in a press release that it would waive fares for K-12 students taking Metro’s fixed route or school peak service routes to and from school for the 2022-2023 school year.

Moline, Rock Island-Milan and United Township district students rely on Metro’s fixed route or several school peak routes to travel to and from school. The waived fare program is available to all K-12 students riding Metro routes, regardless of income.

Metro launched the school service program last year to assist families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is open on days when classes are in session for trips to and from school only. As a result of the program, student ridership increased 25%.

“The ridership numbers clearly show that affordable transportation is a real need for families in our community,” Jennifer Hirsch said in the press release. Hirsch is the manager of administration for MetroLINK.

In 2021, students took around 2,000 trips a day on Metro’s bus system.

“Continuing to offer this program in partnership with our school districts will allow all students to have affordable access to and from school on any Metro route serving their neighborhood,” Hirsch said.

High school students must show their school ID when boarding, but elementary and middle school students do not.

“We received positive feedback from our families regarding this program, and we are thrilled it will be continuing on through this upcoming school year. This is an excellent example of how this community comes together when the need arises.” said Dr. Rachel Savage, superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40.

Dr. Reginald Lawrence, superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41, is also looking forward to continuing the program.

“This program is so important to our families, and we are grateful that it is being continued again this school year. It puts parents at ease to know that they can depend on reliable, safe transportation to school and home, and that in turn helps our students focus on learning in the classroom,” Lawrence said.

To learn more, visit www.metroqc.com or @metroqc on social, call customer service at 309-788-3360, or download the real time TransLOC transit app.