Mindfulness Class lessons may help Geneseo students shelter in place

GENESEO — There are no grades given and no mandatory attendance in the Mindfulness Class at Geneseo High School.

The class is aimed at helping the students find balance and control in their lives.

Although classes are on hold now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may never be a better time to practice the lessons learned.

“In these uncertain times, the unknowing and worry can be very overwhelming," said Kim Windisch, who teaches the class. "Being cooped up can make us feel alone and uneasy. These challenging times are when going inward and tuning into our breath is a helpful remedy that we can use no matter where we are.”

Windisch, an art teacher at GHS, launched the Mindfulness Class in 2019, and interested students join her for 20 minutes every Wednesday when school is in session to practice mindfulness.

She describes mindfulness as being present in the moment such as being aware of your thoughts, emotions, bodily sensations, surroundings and more.

“In the classes we learn different mindfulness practices such as breathing, meditation and yoga," Windisch said.