Mindfulness Class lessons may help Geneseo students shelter in place

GENESEO — There are no grades given and no mandatory attendance in the Mindfulness Class at Geneseo High School.
The class is aimed at helping the students find balance and control in their lives.
Although classes are on hold now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may never be a better time to practice the lessons learned.
“In these uncertain times, the unknowing and worry can be very overwhelming," said Kim Windisch, who teaches the class. "Being cooped up can make us feel alone and uneasy. These challenging times are when going inward and tuning into our breath is a helpful remedy that we can use no matter where we are.”
Windisch, an art teacher at GHS, launched the Mindfulness Class in 2019, and interested students join her for 20 minutes every Wednesday when school is in session to practice mindfulness.
She describes mindfulness as being present in the moment such as being aware of your thoughts, emotions, bodily sensations, surroundings and more.
“In the classes we learn different mindfulness practices such as breathing, meditation and yoga," Windisch said.
One of the students who attends the classes on a regular basis is senior Spencer Lindstrom, a standout athlete on the track team. Lindstrom said the classes helped him “to decompress, and they help with my flexibility. Ms. Windisch does a really good job in teaching the classes.”
“Mindfulness actually shrinks the brain’s fight-or-flight center, the amygdala," she said. This primal region of the brain, associated with fear and emotion, is involved in the initiation of the body’s response to stress; this is the part of the brain responsible for so many destructive emotions like fear, unhappiness and anger.”
- Reducing depression (“clinical trials are showing that mindfulness is as effective as medication with no side effects,” Windisch said.)
- Reducing insomnia, which increases your sense of well-being, reduces lethargy and increases energy both mentally and physically.
- Helping pain management.
- Sharpening your memory and increasing your focus and attention.
- Improving emotional and social intelligence and developing your empathy and compassion. It is shown to improve relationships.
- Improving health and boosting immunity. It is shown to have beneficial effects on many serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.
- Creating clearer, more focused thinking and improving efficiency at work and at home.
- Improving confidence and emotional resilience.
- Reduces compulsive and addictive tendencies. It has been shown to work better than any diet for effective long-term weight loss.
Mindfulness also turns out to be the single most important determining factor in whether or not you will be happy in your life once your survival needs are met.
Windisch was introduced into bringing mindfulness into the Geneseo schools when she taught art at Geneseo Middle School, and former principal Matt DeBaene encouraged the idea.
“Five years later, a conversation with GHS social worker Melanie Rice sparked the idea to introduce the class at the high school, where Windisch began leading the mindfulness class last year.
She said 15 to 20 students attended the weekly classes on a regular basis.
”We begin every class by ‘tuning in,’ which is bringing awareness into our breathing and our body," she said. "For example, if we are sitting, we notice the connection of our sit bones with the floor, and if we are standing we feel the connection of our feet with the floor while paying attention to our breathing.”
Twin sisters Elizabeth Yost and Emily Yost have attended sessions since last year.
Elizabeth Yost said she and her friends looked forward to the “Mindfulness Club meetings as it is such a nice break during the week just to gain a new mindset, especially when looking at stress from ourselves surroundings and school.”
Emily Yost said she viewed the goal of the club as to help students become more at peace with and aware of the things around them.
”This could be anything ranging from a test at school to a family situation," she said. "We practice basic meditation techniques to help relax the body, as well as different yoga poses and stretches. This club has helped me become calmer in situations where I find myself the most stressed out.”
“I tell my students that we do not have control over what happens to us, but we do have control of how we respond to what happens," Windisch said. "In other words, the more mindful you are, the happier you are. Mindfulness can literally transform your entire world from the inside out.”
