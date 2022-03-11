Moline-Coal Valley district administrators promoted,health clinic coming to Moline High School

The Moline-Coal Valley School District has promoted two of its administrators.

Trista Sanders, the Moline High School principal, will become the coordinator of K-12 instructional programs, according to a news release issued Thursday night. In that new position, Sanders will be part of the district’s curriculum department. She is scheduled to begin in August.

Sanders' promotion was approved by the district’s school board.

Sanders has worked for the district 25 years, the release states. She started as a high school English teacher but has also been a counselor and assistant principal during that time.

In 2018, she became the principal of the high school– the first woman to hold the position since 1883, the release states.

The district’s school board has also approved Grant Putnam’s promotion to principal of Franklin Elementary School, according to another district release.

Putnam has been with the district since 2015, when he began as a math teacher at Wilson Middle School, the release states. Most recently, Putnam has been serving as Wilson’s math department school improvement team leader.

The release states he also has extensive experience as a coach.

Putnam will begin in the new position in the coming school year.

In a third announcement, the school district stated that additional healthcare will be available to district students and other Quad-Cities area school-aged children beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

The district’s board has approved School Health Link operating a children’s health clinic in the Moline High School, the release states. The clinic will be housed in the high school’s A Wing upon completion of renovations this summer.

Services will include wellness exams, tests, screens and physicals, the release states. Parents will have to approve services in advance.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding with School Health Link, the release states. The partnership is scheduled to last through June 30 of 2024.

