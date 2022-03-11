Moline-Coal Valley district administrators promoted,health clinic coming to Moline High School

The Moline-Coal Valley School District has promoted two of its administrators.
Trista Sanders, the Moline High School principal, will become the coordinator of K-12 instructional programs, according to a news release issued Thursday night. In that new position, Sanders will be part of the district’s curriculum department. She is scheduled to begin in August.
Sanders' promotion was approved by the district’s school board.
Sanders has worked for the district 25 years, the release states. She started as a high school English teacher but has also been a counselor and assistant principal during that time.
In 2018, she became the principal of the high school– the first woman to hold the position since 1883, the release states.
The district’s school board has also approved Grant Putnam’s promotion to principal of Franklin Elementary School, according to another district release.
Putnam has been with the district since 2015, when he began as a math teacher at Wilson Middle School, the release states. Most recently, Putnam has been serving as Wilson’s math department school improvement team leader.
The release states he also has extensive experience as a coach.
Putnam will begin in the new position in the coming school year.
In a third announcement, the school district stated that additional healthcare will be available to district students and other Quad-Cities area school-aged children beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.
The district’s board has approved School Health Link operating a children’s health clinic in the Moline High School, the release states. The clinic will be housed in the high school’s A Wing upon completion of renovations this summer.
Services will include wellness exams, tests, screens and physicals, the release states. Parents will have to approve services in advance.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with School Health Link, the release states. The partnership is scheduled to last through June 30 of 2024.
Remember when ... Rock 'n' rolling in the Q-C
Thousands of rock fans draw close to the hurricane of music on the sound stage at the Davenport levee showgrounds where REO Speedwagon, a band from Champaign, Ill., celebrated Independence Day, Wednesday, July 4, 1973, with their own brand of fireworks.(Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Davenport levee. Quad-City Times, Thursday, July 5, 1973, Page 1.
Roy Booker
Davenport levee, Quad-City Times, Thursday, July 5, 1973, Page 3.
Roy Booker
Onto the muddy levee they trekked, to stand or sleep, sip, dance, sing or just sit ... the music was everywhere. (Photo by Harry Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Davenport levee. Wednesday, July 4, 1973. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Davenport levee, Wednesday, July 4, 1973. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Davenport levee, Wednesday, July 4, 1973. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Davenport levee, Wednesday, July 4, 1973. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Davenport levee, Wednesday, July 4, 1973. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Davenport Levee, Quad-City Times, Friday, July 6, 1973, Page 1.
Roy Booker
Davenport Levee, Quad-City Times, Friday, July 6, 1973, Page 2.
Roy Booker
Tim Harris, an employee of the Davenport street department, rolls up fencing that was impounded by the city on the site of a weekend rock fest. Thursday, July 5, 1973. (Photo by Don Jones/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Lance Rogers, an investor in the company that promoted the rock festival held Thursday, July 5, 1973, on the Davenport levee, works with a friend to clean up trash left in the area. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Davenport levee, Thursday, July 5, 1973. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Davenport levee, Thursday, July 5, 1973. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Quad-City Times, Tuesday, July 24, 1973, Page 2.
Roy Booker
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Quad-City Times, Tuesday, July 24, 1973, Page 1. Performers included Edgar Winter, Savoy Brown and Jo-Jo Gunn.
Roy Booker
Rock fans gather in front of stage at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Photo taken Monday, July 23, 1973. Published Tuesday, July 24, 1973. (Photo by Don Jones/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Quad-City Times, Sunday, July 14, 1974. Page 3A
Roy Booker
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Quad-City Times, Sunday, July 14, 1974. Page 1
Roy Booker
More than 10,000 people turned out July 13, 1974, to hear the Doobie Brothers and other groups perform in Davenport.
Roy Booker
Getting a good view at Saturday's, July 13, 1974, rock concert in Davenport. (Photo by Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam II. Quad-City Times. Monday, June 4, 1979. Page 4
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam II. Quad-City Times, Monday, June 4, 1979. Page 1.
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam II. Photo taken Sunday, June 3, 1979. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam II. Photo taken Sunday, June 3, 1979. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam II. Photo taken Sunday, June 3, 1979. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam II. Photo taken Sunday, June 3, 1979. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Davenport's John O'Donnell Stadium, where fans are more used to seeing pop flies than hearing rock music, was the place Sunday, June 3, 1979, for an estimated 20,000 persons who attended Mississippi River Jam II. Photo taken Sunday, June 3, 1979. Published Monday, June 4, 1979. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Credit Island Rock Concert, Quad-City Times, Sunday, Aug. 24, 1980, Page 2A.
Roy Booker
Credit Island Rock Concert, Quad-City Times, Sunday, Aug. 4, 1980, Page 1A. Performers included Sammy Hagar, The Outlaws, J. Geils Band, REO Speedwagon and Hot Mama Silver.
Mississippi River Jam, Quad-City Times, Monday, July 17, 1978, Page 14.
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam, Quad-City Times, Monday July 17, 1978, Page 1. Performers included the Doobies, Van Halen and Journey.
Roy Booker
Times-Democrat, Sunday, July 28, 1974, Page 3A.
Roy Booker
Times-Democrat Sunday, July 28, 1974, Page 1A. Performers included Eric Clapton, Foghat and Ross.
Roy Booker
The English rock group Ross performs as part of the crowd -- estimated at between 20,000 and 25,000 -- is packed in front of the stage. (Photos by Dick Heap/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Photo taken Saturday, July 27, 1974. (Photo by Dick Heap/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Photo taken Saturday, July 27, 1974. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Photo taken Saturday, July 27, 1974. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Photo taken Saturday, July 27, 1974. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Photo taken Sunday, July 28, 1974. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Photo taken Saturday, July 27, 1974. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Rock concert on Credit Island, Davenport, Saturday, Aug. 23, 1980, featuring Sammy Hagar, The Outlaws, J. Geils Band, REO Speedwagon and Hot Moma Silver. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Rock concert on Credit Island, Davenport, Saturday, Aug. 23, 1980, featuring Sammy Hagar, The Outlaws, J. Geils Band, REO Speedwagon and Hot Moma Silver. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Rock concert on Credit Island, Davenport, Saturday, Aug. 23, 1980, featuring Sammy Hagar, The Outlaws, J. Geils Band, REO Speedwagon and Hot Moma Silver. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Rock concert on Credit Island, Davenport, Saturday, Aug. 23, 1980, featuring Sammy Hagar, The Outlaws, J. Geils Band, REO Speedwagon and Hot Moma Silver. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
A crowd of about 19,000 people masses in front of the stage on the Credit Island golf course for Saturday, Aug. 23, 1980, eight-hour rock concert as scores of boats hear the music free off-shore. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam. Sunday, July 16, 1978. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam. Sunday, July 16, 1978. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam. Sunday, July 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Jay McFadden, 14, Davenport, was collecting aluminum cans for recycling this morning on the causeway leading to the site of Sunday's, July 16, 1978, concert on Credit Island. (Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Some rock fans created their own shade to avoid the heat. Sunday, July 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Jennifer McFedries, Davenport, had little trouble selling "Mississippi River Jam 1978" frisbees, which floated above the crowd during the day. Sunday, July 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Authorities banned liquor and coolers from the island concert, and many rock buffs simply plunked down outside the gates, drank their fill, then discarded the containers. Sunday, July 16, 1978. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Liquid refreshment of any kind was a rare commodity, and concert-goers mobbed an area where water was being dispensed barnyard style. Sunday, July 16, 1978. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
A crowd that promoters estimated at 20,000 to 25,000 filled a portion of the Credit Island golf course Sunday, July 16, 1978, for a six-hour rock concert. Security forces reported few problems despite the heat, large crowd and interminable delays in the music. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam. Sunday July 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Mississippi River Jam. Sunday, July 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
David Lee Roth, lead singer for the Van Halen band, strolled, strutted and swaggered at the 1974 Mississippi River Jam.
Roy Booker
Some listened from boats, others from whatever perch they could find. Sunday, July 16, 1978. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
The Journey rock band played to a sea of faces at Credit Island Sunday, July 16, 1978. Although the concert was delayed frequently by technical delays, the crowd waited patiently for each of the four bands to play. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Boats bobbed Sunday afternoon, July 16, 1978, on the Mississippi River off Credit Island as an estimated crowd of 20,000 to 25,000 persons jammed toward the stage where rock bands performed under a hot Quad-City sun. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.