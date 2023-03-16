The Moline Education Association (MEA) and the Moline Public Schools Foundation (MPSF) will host a Board of Education Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School.
The district invited the public to attend the forum, which aims to provide an opportunity for all candidates to introduce themselves and answer questions posed by a moderator.
Seven candidates are vying for four open seats on the Moline-Coal Valley school board, as the Tuesday, April 4 election nears.
First-term candidates include:
Michelle (Mickey) Carter Ramona Dixon Lindsey Hines Jason Farrell Mariela Trevino
Current board members seeking re-election include Audrey Adamson and Justin Anderson.
Adamson has served on the Moline-Coal Valley school board since 2019, while Anderson has served since 2015.
For questions regarding the forum, contact MEA president Susan Hafner at 309-743-8789 or
slhafner@molineschools.
Additional reporting on the upcoming local Illinois school board elections will come closer to the vote.
Photos: Moline High School Special Olympics Basketball Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the school’s physical education facility.
The Rock Island Special Olympics team listens to coach Jeff Martens give instructions during their game against Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team listen to their coach Holly VanHerzeele during the Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High school’s physical education facility. Three area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island Special Olympics team players Frank Holmes (26) and Jeremiah Taylor Johnson steal the ball away from Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Moline Special Olympics player Sean Johnson looks to pass the ball around Rock Island's Drew DeMarlie.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Moline's Special Olympics player Sean Johnson goes airborne for a layup against Rock Island.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island Special Olympics basketball team player Jeremiah Taylor Johnson reaches for the ball as Galesburg's Darius Halloway moves the ball toward the basket.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Friends and family members watch as Moline's Sean Johnson is blocked by Rock Island's Drew DeMarlie during the Fall Classic tournament Saturday in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island Special Olympics coach Jeff Martens gives instructions to Drew DeMarlie (20) and Frank Holmes.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team listens to Coach Holly VanHerzeele during the Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High School physical education facility. Area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Friends and family watch the action on the basketball court during the Fall Classic tournament Saturday at Moline High School.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island's Drew DeMarlie blocks the path of Moline's Je'Nez Lewis heading to the basket during the Moline High School Special Olympics basketball Fall Classic tournament Saturday at Moline High School’s physical education facility.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Friends and family watch the action on the basketball court during the Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team hosting the Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High school’s physical education facility. Three area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team hosted a Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High school’s physical education facility. Three area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team hosted a Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High school’s physical education facility. Three area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team hosted a Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High school’s physical education facility. Three area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team hosted a Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High school’s physical education facility. Three area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team hosted a Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High school’s physical education facility. Three area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team hosted a Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High school’s physical education facility. Three area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team hosted a Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High school’s physical education facility. Three area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team hosted a Fall Classic tournament Saturday at the Moline High school’s physical education facility. Three area Special Olympics teams from Moline, Rock Island and Galesburg competed in the tournament to raise money for Moline High School Special Olympics.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.