The Moline Education Association (MEA) and the Moline Public Schools Foundation (MPSF) will host a Board of Education Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School.

The district invited the public to attend the forum, which aims to provide an opportunity for all candidates to introduce themselves and answer questions posed by a moderator.

Seven candidates are vying for four open seats on the Moline-Coal Valley school board, as the Tuesday, April 4 election nears.

First-term candidates include:

Michelle (Mickey) Carter

Ramona Dixon

Lindsey Hines

Jason Farrell

Mariela Trevino

Current board members seeking re-election include Audrey Adamson and Justin Anderson.

Adamson has served on the Moline-Coal Valley school board since 2019, while Anderson has served since 2015.

For questions regarding the forum, contact MEA president Susan Hafner at 309-743-8789 or slhafner@molineschools.

Additional reporting on the upcoming local Illinois school board elections will come closer to the vote.

