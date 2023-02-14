The Moline-Coal Valley school board approved hiring Vincent Gallo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) starting July 1, 2023, replacing current CFO Dave McDermott, who held the position for 18 years.

"Dave McDermott has been an outstanding CFO for this community and has helped build a wonderful school district. His extensive knowledge on all facets of this position is immeasurable," Gallo said in an email. "I know that I have a lot to live up to, but I am up for the challenge. My family and I are very excited about joining this community and being part of the Moline-Coal Valley school district."

Gallo was appointed during Monday night's board meeting. He has served as a regional financial consultant for the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) since 2017, bringing in a broad range of financial and leadership experience.

"The most intriguing part of the Moline-Coal Valley School District to me is the excellent educational standards they have set for their students. The sense of community was evident through my interview process. I quickly caught on to the welcoming characteristics of the administrators, board members, teachers, and staff," he wrote. "When hearing I was recommended for the position, I was thrilled and honored to be offered such a fantastic opportunity. I am looking forward to working and serving all district stakeholders."

In Gallo's current position, he works with school districts across the state on budget development, tax levies, bond sales, state and federal financial reporting and compliance, expenditure reporting and financial projections to ensure fiscal solvency.

Prior to ISBE, Gallo served as district accountant and human resources manager for the Shiloh Community School District in Hume, Ill from 2013 to 2017, later serving as athletic director from 2015 to 2017. Additional experience includes accounting for Mayslake Village in Oak Brook, Ill. and management of Lumpkin Library at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Ill.

"I hope to bring the knowledge and experience that I have gained throughout my professional career in working with school districts throughout the state," Gallo said. "Through time, my main goal is to build a trusting relationship with the community, district personnel, and our students. I want to convey hard work and dedication to the community and continue to improve the district’s financial standing."

Gallo earned his master's in business administration - with concentrations in applied management and chief school business official - from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting with economics and marketing communications minors from Blackburn.

“The knowledge that Mr. Gallo will bring to our district from the State Board of Education is exceptional and the commitment he has made to our community solidifies his place as our next Chief Financial Officer. We welcome Mr. Gallo and his family to our district.” Said Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage.

Across the river, Bettendorf schools are also searching for a new director of finance and business services—the new hire will mark the district's fourth finance director since 2017. The school board will finalize and approve a revised job description for the position on Thursday, Feb. 23.

