A custodian who works for the Moline-Coal Valley School District has filed a federal lawsuit after her employer and union refused to stop deducting money from her paycheck for union dues and contributions to a union political action fund.
According to a press release from the Liberty Justice Center, a nonprofit law firm, Susan Bennett's lawsuit is based on the fact that in June 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the case Janus v. AFSCME that mandatory union payments are illegal. The court said no government employee in the United States can be required to pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment.
As a unionized government employee, Bennett was required to pay either membership dues or non-member fees to AFSCME Local 672, the release said.
In November 2018, Bennett resigned union membership and requested that the school district stop deducting union dues and political contributions from her paycheck, according to the release. However, the school district has continued to deduct union dues and union political contributions from Bennett’s paycheck, the release said.
Bennett then turned to attorneys at the Liberty Justice Center, the nonprofit law firm that represented the plaintiff in Janus v. AFSCME, the release said.
Bennett pays nearly $600 each year in dues to AFSCME, the release said. After receiving her resignation, the union said Bennett must wait for a 15-day window starting in July 2019 to resign from the union and stop dues deduction.
“Instead of protecting workers’ rights, AFSCME is violating them,” said Jeffrey Schwab, senior attorney at the Liberty Justice Center, said in the release. “The U.S. Supreme Court has stated that government employees ‘must choose to support the union before anything is taken from them.’ Ms. Bennett does not give her permission of union dues and contributions to be deducted. By refusing to end her union deductions, the Moline-Coal Valley School District is placing the interests of the union ahead of school workers.”