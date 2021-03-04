Moline-Coal Valley School District offers informational about its dual language program

The Moline-Coal Valley School District has scheduled an informational meeting for families interested in the district’s dual language program.

The program teaches students in both English and Spanish beginning in kindergarten and continuing through high school with the goal of fluency by the 5th Grade, according to a school district news release.

The session will be conducted via Zoom and is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, according to the release. It will include a discussion of what the program looks like in various district buildings and a question-and-answer period.

Anyone interested in participating must register in advance at www.molineschools.org, the release states. Registrants will receive an email with further instructions on joining the session online.

