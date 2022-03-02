Moline-Coal Valley School District to implement alternative-to-suspension option to ASPIRE program

A new exclusionary discipline-focused plan will allow the Moline-Coal Valley School District to use its in-house alternative school program, along with student ambassadors and a new teaching position, to keep students learning even when they're removed from the classroom.

Moline-Coal Valley school board members approved the Discipline Action Plan Monday evening along with an Alternative to Suspension Teacher position, giving a go-ahead for the district to post the job and begin planning for the fall 2022 semester.

Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Personnel and Special Services Kristin Sanders said an alternative to suspension plan will allow the school to help students keep up with their studies while still removing them from their routine classes if the disciplinary action is needed.

It will also give students access to more individualized support, to help them work productively through issues.

"[The alternative school] provides smaller classes and a more structured, therapeutic environment," Sanders said.

In addition to the disciplinary plan, student ambassadors in elementary schools will connect with new students to help introduce them to the district and provide a good role model.

Data provided by the Illinois State Board of Education showed an increase in the district's use of exclusionary discipline from 2017 through 2019, where it peaked at suspensions of around nine students out of every 100. In 2020 the rate dropped to around seven students suspended for every 100, then plummeted in 2021 to just around one student per 100.

The Discipline Action Plan documentation stated that trends derived from the data showed an increase in the number of students having mental health crisis situations, as well as increased trauma and school avoidance and decreased social interaction due to COVID-19.

The Alternative to Suspension program will fold into the district's alternative schooling program, called ASPIRE, Sanders said. The alternative school is undergoing an update, moving from Coolidge Campus to the renovated A wing of Moline High School.

"We've had a traditional alternative school program for a very long time," Sanders said. "We're looking to improve courses and ways to transition between classes."

Before the development of the Discipline Action Plan the district was already working to lessen the use of exclusionary discipline, Sanders said.

Beyond giving all staff training in de-escalation, improving relationships and classroom management strategies, the district hired five additional counselors for middle and elementary schools, held more site-based counseling, introduced telepsychiatry services and implemented a therapy dog program in three schools.

The district also initiated a Handle with Care program with local police so they can be notified if police find a student at the scene of a traumatic event and began using practices to identify students struggling in areas like self-management, grit and emotional regulation early-on.

