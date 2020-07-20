Moline-Coal Valley schools approve reopening plan

Moline-Coal Valley students may return to campus two days a week or opt for full-remote learning under a plan unanimously approved by school board members Monday.
Board members met in a special session to approve the Return to Learn plan that administrators said prioritizes safety, choice and equity. The information presented by Superintendent Rachel Savage will be available on the district’s website, molineschools.org.
Under the plan, families can opt for a full remote option or in-person learning. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 24. Staff will hold a teacher institute day Aug. 17, and Aug. 18-21 will be remote learning planning days. These days were granted by the Illinois State Board of Education, and the district will not have to make them up.
Savage told board members Monday she is proud of the process the district took to reach its decision for this initial plan, which she called the “community’s plan” because of the high amount of input the district was able to collect and integrate. She said she fully expected the district to continue its process of planning for how to cope with COVID-19.
“This is our best first foot forward; I expect changes as the months go on,” she said. “We’ll be making tweaks to the plan as conditions of the pandemic change, but this is really our first best shot.”
She said it was the district’s hope that more in-person learning could be offered to families further along in the school year if conditions improved.
Before casting their votes, board members heard from Christine Watts, a Bicentennial teacher, and Susan Hafner, a Moline High School teacher and Moline Education Association president. Both said they were grateful for the collaborative process that led the district to the plan.
“We are doing the right thing,” Hafner siad. “I’m very proud of the relationship between the administration and the Moline Education Association. Together I feel we continually try to do what’s best for kids and our teachers.”
The district received 2,400 survey responses from stakeholders and held three community conversations with a combined total of 400 participants. Savage said the district also met with six different employee groups to gain input.
Like other districts in the state, Moline-Coal Valley will adhere to Illinois Department of Health and Illinois State Board of Education requirements. This includes masks required for all individuals unless a doctor’s note is furnished, temperature checks and no more than 50 individuals in a space.
Savage said she was fully aware that requiring masks would pose a difficult challenge for the district because of mask fatigue for young students and because half of Moline-Coal Valley’s school buildings are not air conditioned. She said the district made a number of decisions based on that factor.
The plan calls for all K-12 students who opt for in-person learning to attend on campus Monday and Tuesday if their last name begins with A through L; and Wednesday and Thursday for those with names M through Z.
Savage said splitting the students into these groups would ensure small class sizes of approximately 12 students. She said parents could request a group change if it meant family units would be kept together, in the case students do not share the same last name.
Families who opt for a full remote option will be asked to notify the district by Aug. 10. Savage said families could make the decision for the first quarter, the first nine weeks of school, and then can choose to maintain remote learning or switch at the start of second quarter. Any student attending in-person can move to full-time remote learning at any time.
Students opting for full remote can expect five hours of learning daily and can expect face-to-face virtual check-ins from teachers at least once a week for at least 30 minutes. Teachers will be available for questions Monday through Thursday afternoons and all day Friday.
Elementary students opting for in-person learning will attend from 7:55 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. on their designated days. Middle-school students will attend from 8:04 a.m. to 12:13 p.m. and high-school students will attend from 8:10 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.
All grade levels dismiss over the noon hour, which Savage said may mean parents could pick up students during their lunch hour. All grade levels will engage in remote learning on Fridays. Savage said the district chose Friday for remote instruction because other neighboring districts opted for Monday or Wednesday and this ensures YMCA staff availability for child care needs.
Savage said the district was finalizing details for school lunch to be available after dismissal. Elementary students could possibly stay after school for lunch and then go to Y Care.
Some students with special needs, those with Tier II or Tier III plans, may be offered an additional two hours of instruction per week on their assigned attendance days from 12:40 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
According to the plan, students with special needs who are placed in a self-contained classroom may attend four days a week, Monday through Thursday.
In addition to the shortened school days, students who attend in-person will experience several other changes, including no use of lockers or locker rooms. Students will not change for gym, students in grades 6-12 will use backpacks. Students will not go on field trips, and limited visitors in the buildings will be allowed. Staff will not be allowed to congregate in lunchrooms, and staff will be asked to collaborate virtually from their own rooms.
The plan also outlines a block schedule for middle- and high-school students. Savage said that would cut passing times in half and make the workload more manageable for kids, parents and teachers. She said the academic workload would remain the same, but students and teachers could focus on fewer subjects at one time.
Both middle-school and high-school teachers will be allowed to use some time after dismissal to coordinate with parents and students to conduct small group in-person instruction or virtual intervention.
Savage reviewed definitions for blended learning, remote learning and homeschooling. She said all students who enrolled in Moline-Coal Valley schools, whether opting for in-person or remote, would be issued devices and receive internet and tech support. Students will have access to meal distribution, if offered, attendance and grades will occur regularly and students will earn credit through the district.
Families who choose homeschooling, she said, will not enroll with the district, and the schools will not be involved. She said those families would need to indicate their choice in writing of their plans to home-school.
Savage said the district had excellent community partnerships with the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, and Skip-a-long. She said the district would continue to work with those partners to formulate more ways to support families through those times. She said the Y was working on a plan that would designate Fridays for academic support and homework completion.
“We have awesome partners, and they will be working to provide assistance and programming for kids,” she said.
