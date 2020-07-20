Moline-Coal Valley schools approve reopening plan

The plan also outlines a block schedule for middle- and high-school students. Savage said that would cut passing times in half and make the workload more manageable for kids, parents and teachers. She said the academic workload would remain the same, but students and teachers could focus on fewer subjects at one time.

Both middle-school and high-school teachers will be allowed to use some time after dismissal to coordinate with parents and students to conduct small group in-person instruction or virtual intervention.

Savage reviewed definitions for blended learning, remote learning and homeschooling. She said all students who enrolled in Moline-Coal Valley schools, whether opting for in-person or remote, would be issued devices and receive internet and tech support. Students will have access to meal distribution, if offered, attendance and grades will occur regularly and students will earn credit through the district.

Families who choose homeschooling, she said, will not enroll with the district, and the schools will not be involved. She said those families would need to indicate their choice in writing of their plans to home-school.