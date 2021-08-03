Moline-Coal Valley schools to meet on mask policy for upcoming school year

Wilson eighth-grader Trey Taylor, wearing a mask, gets on his bus before school Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Moline. Moline-Coal Valley School Board is meeting Thursday to discuss mask policy for the upcoming school year.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Staff
The Moline-Coal Valley School District will hold a special meeting Thursday to decide on the district's mask policy for the upcoming school year.
An agenda for a special meeting lists a recommended motion that the Board of Education approve a strong recommendation for mask use for all staff and secondary students and a mask requirement for all elementary students.
The agenda states there would be the possibility of adjusting the rules if positive cases in the district and/or Rock Island County shift significantly, or if the age range for the vaccination changes.
The meeting comes as Rock Island County is considered by the CDC to have a substantial level of community transmission and has seen 77 new positive cases in a seven-day span, and the positivity rate rise to 8.48%.
Moline schools are set to begin opening on Aug. 13 with sixth-grade and freshmen orientation days.
There will be an opportunity for public comments. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. at the Coolidge Professional Development Room, 3430 Avenue of the Cities, for the public with the meeting set to start at 6 p.m. Per the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should wear a face covering and practice social distancing if they choose to attend.
Photos: Quad-Cities education during a pandemic
Geneseo students study Spanish at Geneseo High School Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Geneseo.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Evalee Kershaw, 9, does her art work on a New York Times article regarding COVID-19 at home Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Milan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Siblings Kayla, 15, Jordan, Hannah, 15, and Olivia Rice, 13, walk back home with their meal kits Monday, March 23, 2020, at Rock Island High School. The Rock Island-Milan School District offered a pick up meal service for all students. The meal kit included 3-day meal packages with breakfast and lunch.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
The playground equipment at Jefferson Park is wrapped in caution tape after widespread concerns over COVID-19 virus Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Madison, 6, stands at least 6 feet apart from the other children to watch the “Wild Cat Wave Parade” Friday, April 3, 2020, in Blue Grass. Teachers and staff from Blue Grass elementary drove around the school district to remind the students they care about them after schools were shut down over the COVID-19 virus.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island senior Jayla Hathorn takes a closer look at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium lights that were turned on as part of the “Be The Light” campaign to honor the senior class of 2020 in all they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island senior Katherine Shewell sits in a tree as she takes a closer look at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium lights that were turned on as part of the “Be The Light” campaign to honor the senior class of 2020 in all they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rory Miletich, 5, of Princeton, plays with the train set on the reopening of the Family Museum Friday, May 22, 2020, in Bettendorf. New guidelines have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety of Museum staff and guests.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rockridge graduate Gracie Ryckaert stands through the sunroofs of their cars during a drive-in graduation ceremony at the school’s parking lot Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Edgington. WRMJ radio broadcasted the ceremony while graduated stayed in their vehicles. The graduates were able to pick up their diplomas at a pickup table from the superintendent.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Andrew Quillin sanitizes the dugouts after the the Class 3A state championship game at Principal Park Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Des Moines.
Meg McLaughlin
North Scott’s Kaylee Gerardy bumps during the their MAC-MVC Challenge game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, at North Scott High School in Eldridge.
Meg McLaughlin
Assumption fans wearing face masks cheer on the Knights during their game against Davenport West at Brady Street Stadium Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Black Hawk Area Special Education teacher Anna Morales greets student Logan Crouse, of Silvis, during a supply drop off and meet your teacher event at the school Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A Davenport Central cheerleader cheers on the Blue Devils during their game against Assumption at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Students exit Monroe Elementary after the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Layla Griffith, 12, exits Williams Intermediate after the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
William Morgan, 6, of LeClaire, watches Pleasant Valley host Muscatine volleyball at Pleasant Valley High School Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Lisbon beats Prince of Peace in 5 sets at O'Donnell's Athletic Center Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Clinton.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Trey Miller, 15, Sydney Hanson, 17, and Ryan Harris, 18, watch the Greatest Showman during a drive-in movie for Bettendorf’s homecoming at the high school Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Moline’s Jordan Sanders tees off during the Western Big 6 Conference girls golf meet at Saukie Golf Course Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island senior Valerie Holland puts on her mask during a swim meet at United Township High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island senior Valerie Holland is seen diving from the live stream setup on a laptop during a swim meet at United Township High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in East Moline. No fans were able to attend the meet due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Meg McLaughlin
R.N. Stacy VanderHeiden gives gives Kyle Blackborn, 8, of Rock Island, a flu shot during The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities “Flu-Crew” drive-thru event at Modern Woodmen Park Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Davenport. The event provided free flu vaccinations from 3-6 p.m. for children.
Meg McLaughlin
North Scott's Max Solis (9) is crowned homecoming king before the Lancers game against Clinton at Lancer Stadium Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Eldridge.
Meg McLaughlin
City High’s Parker Max runs with a face mask during the Spartan Challenge cross country meet at Crow Creek Park Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Meg McLaughlin
Assumption's Carly Rolf (3) and Ava Schubert (9) celebrate a point scored against Pleasant Valley during their match at Assumption High School Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Davenport. Schubert stated “Playing sports during a pandemic proved to be difficult. It was an adjustment to play with a mask covering your nose and mouth. We always had limited spectators and we never knew if we would get to play another game the next week or if someone would test positive for cover. Practices were limited because of social distancing and sanitizing during water breaks and after water breaks and sanitizing all the balls. It was an adjustment but I am glad we could still play and have fun with our friends and play the sports that we love.”
Meg McLaughlin
Washington Junior High students wait in line before getting their temperature taken on the first day of in person classes Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Rock Island. Students who returned on Monday have chosen to take part in Blended Learning Plan, a combination of in-person instruction and Remote Learning. RIMSD will be following all IDPH, ISBE, and local health department’s guidelines. Our buildings have been prepped for the influx of students with new signage, hand sanitizer stations, and symptoms screening areas. All of the buildings have been cleaned and sanitized and will continue to be cleaned every day. Classrooms have been arranged to keep students six feet apart. All staff and students will have to wear masks. Each morning students will be screened and have their temperature checked before they can go to their class.
Meg McLaughlin
Washington Junior High student Isaiss Duarte, 14, has his temperature taken on the first day of in person classes Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Rock Island. Students who returned on Monday have chosen to take part in Blended Learning Plan, a combination of in-person instruction and Remote Learning. RIMSD will be following all IDPH, ISBE, and local health department’s guidelines. Our buildings have been prepped for the influx of students with new signage, hand sanitizer stations, and symptoms screening areas. All of the buildings have been cleaned and sanitized and will continue to be cleaned every day. Classrooms have been arranged to keep students six feet apart. All staff and students will have to wear masks. Each morning students will be screened and have their temperature checked before they can go to their class.
Meg McLaughlin
Geneseo students walk in the hallways between classes at Geneseo High School Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Geneseo.
Meg McLaughlin
Physics teacher Matt Deets goes over a lesson with only two students at Geneseo High School Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Geneseo.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island junior Amarion Nimmers dunks the ball during a workout at the Rock Island Fitness Center Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Rock Island. The IHSA Board of Directors approved plans for to proceed with high school boys and girls basketball during the winter season as scheduled. Under the plan, basketball teams in the state would be allowed to being practices on Nov. 16.
Meg McLaughlin
Alaura Beck, 6, of Moline, chases after bubbles during “Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat” event at Stephens Park Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin
A Lourdes Catholic School student fiddles with his mask as he and his classmates take part in a visit from Santa Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Librarian Jackie Rouse reads to Lourdes Catholic School children Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Lourdes Catholic School student Lucia Herrera, sitting at her desk surrounded by plexiglass, raises her hand during class Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Lourdes Catholic School teacher Mrs. Gloria Mesick helps Elena Robinson with a question at her desk that is surrounded in plexiglass Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Calamus-Wheatland's Brady Buchmeyer (1) looks over to the bench during their game against Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland High School Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Wheatland.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island senior Calvin Banks’ school ID is seen hanging from his mirror as he does his remote learning Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Washington Junior High 8th grader Carson Banks does his remote learning from his bedroom Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Moline Speech Language Pathologist Jen Sondgeroth works on her laptop inside her home Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island senior Valerie Holland sings during a church service celebrating diversity Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Heather Mann, a volunteer, sanitizes students’ hands before they head out to recess during lunch at Hopewell Elementary School Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
Heather Mann, a volunteer, kisses her daughter Emma, 7, a first grader, before she heads out to recess during lunch at Hopewell Elementary School Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
Students mingle as they prepare for recess at Hopewell Elementary School Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
Students jump rope during recess at Hopewell Elementary School Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
First grader Emma Mann, 7, plays outside during recess at Hopewell Elementary School Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in LeClaire.
Meg McLaughlin
Anthony Zkidema, custodian, disinfects a classroom at Orion High School Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Orion.
Meg McLaughlin
Craig Bloomingdale, 8, with the help of his grandmother Lynda Miller, does his virtual school work inside her sewing room Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Eldridge.
Meg McLaughlin
Davenport West High School school nurse Linda Schlapkohl gives Hayes Elementary teacher Mandi Tidwell a Moderna vaccine during a vaccination clinic for staff of the Davenport Community School District at the Achievement Service Center Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Davenport. Approximately 300 teachers per day will receive the vaccine.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island’s Careem Hunter retrieves balls during warmups before the delayed season opener Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Markers indicating where to stand are seen inside the Rock Island Fieldhouse during the season opener for the Rocks’ boys basketball team Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Carter Cunningham, 6, works on his remote learning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Washington Junior High teacher Kendrick Burrage leads gym class Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Water fountains are closed off inside Washington Junior High Friday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A Washington Junior High student wears his face mask in the classroom Friday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Washington Junior High science teacher Andrew Vogel holds parent teacher conferences virtually inside his classroom Friday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Handmade cutouts are used to mark off pews to allow for social distancing during a Seton Catholic School mass led by Peoria’s Peoria’s new coadjutor Bishop Louis Tylka at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish Church Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Seton Catholic School alter servers wear face masks during mass led by Peoria’s Peoria’s new coadjutor Bishop Louis Tylka at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish Church Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A Rock Island High School football players wears a mask over his helmet as he participates in practice Friday, March 5, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island High School football players participate in practice as snow melts around them Friday, March 5, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
A basketball is wiped down during the Class 3A quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Des Moines.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A lone fan checks their phone in the stands during the Class 3A quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Des Moines.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Roger Lyall, 16, clears snow off the field with a folding chair at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
United Township’s Simon Wilson’s hand is seen in the snow during practice at Soule Bowl Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in East Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Wilson eighth-grader Trey Taylor, wearing a mask, gets on his bus before school Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Moline. Moline-Coal Valley School Board is meeting Thursday to discuss mask policy for the upcoming school year.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rockridge junior Aaliyah Hesse poses for a portrait at a parent-sponsored prom at the Merrill Hotel Saturday, April, 24, 2021, in Muscatine.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Rock Island senior Devin Swift works on his remote learning from home Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Davenport North's Jordyn Stewart (9) and Moline's Maddie Lodico (4) go up for a header during their match at the high school Athletic Complex Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Davenport. Moline players all wore face masks while only a few from Davenport North donned a face covering.
Meg McLaughlin
Pleasant Valley seniors Analis Anderson and Cameron Whipple slow dance during prom at the high school Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Pleasant Valley prom court members Jacob Townsend and Anna Thorne walk through the tunnel of students as they are announced during prom at the high school Friday, May 8, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Pleasant Valley students leave the high school after prom Saturday. May 8, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Michael Ransford, 13, of DeWitt, winces as he receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Jenny Stolley, an RN with Genesis, during a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
United Township’s David Dierickx wrestles Alleman Anthony Rangle during their 160 pound match on the football practice field at the high school Thursday, May 12, 2021, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Alleman’s Jack Patting’s arm is raised after he defeated an United Township opponent during their meet on the football practice field at the high school Thursday, May 12, 2021, in Rock Island. Patting had tweeted in February during what would have been the state tournament for Illinois wrestlers “It’s days like today where I feel so happy for my brothers across the river that are achieving their lifelong goals, but it hurts so bad at the time to know that I will never get that opportunity again.”
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Family and friends pack the stands as Bettendorf High School graduates walk onto the field during commencement ceremonies at TouVelle Stadium Saturday, May 30, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Meg McLaughlin
A face mask is seen on a music stand during Bettendorf High School’s commencement ceremonies at TouVelle Stadium Saturday, May 30, 2021, in Bettendorf.
Meg McLaughlin
Moline High School graduates are kept spaced apart during commencement ceremonies at the TaxSlayer Center Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin
United Township High School graduates Diamond Johnson and Shanelle Shaw hug after the commencement ceremony at the TaxSlayer Center Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin
Family members wait outside to meet with their Davenport North High School graduate after commencement ceremonies at the TaxSlayer Center Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.