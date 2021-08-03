 Skip to main content
Moline-Coal Valley schools to meet on mask policy for upcoming school year
  • Updated
071521-school-project-065.JPG

Wilson eighth-grader Trey Taylor, wearing a mask, gets on his bus before school Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Moline. Moline-Coal Valley School Board is meeting Thursday to discuss mask policy for the upcoming school year.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The Moline-Coal Valley School District will hold a special meeting Thursday to decide on the district's mask policy for the upcoming school year.

An agenda for a special meeting lists a recommended motion that the Board of Education approve a strong recommendation for mask use for all staff and secondary students and a mask requirement for all elementary students.

The agenda states there would be the possibility of adjusting the rules if positive cases in the district and/or Rock Island County shift significantly, or if the age range for the vaccination changes.

The meeting comes as Rock Island County is considered by the CDC to have a substantial level of community transmission and has seen 77 new positive cases in a seven-day span, and the positivity rate rise to 8.48%.

Moline schools are set to begin opening on Aug. 13 with sixth-grade and freshmen orientation days.

There will be an opportunity for public comments. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. at the Coolidge Professional Development Room, 3430 Avenue of the Cities, for the public with the meeting set to start at 6 p.m. Per the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should wear a face covering and practice social distancing if they choose to attend.

