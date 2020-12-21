 Skip to main content
Moline-Coal Valley schools to resume hybrid model in January
The Moline-Coal Valley School District plans to return to a hybrid learning model on Jan. 19.

The hybrid model, one of the instructions models adopted by school districts to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, involves a mix of online and in-person learning.

The district has been using fully remote learning since mid-November, according to a news release from the district on Monday. It switched to all-virtual classes because of the severity of the pandemic. The district began its winter break Monday and classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 5, but will remain fully online until Jan. 19 -- the start of the 3rd quarter. Moline-Coal Valley had initially planned the resumption of hybrid classes on Jan. 5, but postponed after a review.

The delay is meant to allow for quarantines following the holidays, the release said.

The district's meal pick-up program will be paused during the winter break, but resume when classes start again on Jan. 5, the release states.

