Moline-Coal Valley to host school board candidate forum

The Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40 is hosting a school board candidate forum Thursday night to inform community members interested in running for local school board seats.

The event will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, located at 3600 Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

"This is a free informational session and a great opportunity for anyone thinking about running for a local school board seat," district representative Candace Sountris said. "The event will go over the roles and responsibilities of a typical school board member in Illinois."

There will also be a Q & A session with current local board members from Moline-Coal Valley, United Township and Rock Island-Milan school districts.