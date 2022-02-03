Moline discussing partnership with high school to offer internships to students

Moline High School students may soon have an opportunity to work alongside Moline public works employees and learn valuable skills that could influence their future career choices.

City Council members are in discussions with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to establish an internship program for junior and senior students to rotate through the city’s Public Works Department.

Moline Human Resources Director Leah Miller presented the program to council members during the Feb. 1 committee of the whole meeting.

"This program would meet the goals of exploring workforce development with academic institutions as well as exploring and establishing apprenticeship and internship opportunities," Miller said. "The theme of this program would be to increase the work-readiness experiences for Moline High School students that are interested in the trades, and it would also increase the viable applicant pool for positions within the city of Moline."

The program is divided into three tiers, two of which offer paid internships during the summer months.

In Tier 1, students would rotate through six public works departments that include parks maintenance, streets maintenance, engineering, fleet maintenance, utilities field maintenance, drinking water treatment plant and the wastewater treatment plant.

Tier 1 internships would be offered to 25 junior students beginning in the fall of 2022.

Tier 2 would be a six-week paid internship of four hours per day, Monday to Friday over the summer, also rotating through the six departments mentioned. This tier would be offered to six junior students in 2022 with an option for full-day employment or continuing summer employment at the end of the internship. Participant evaluation would be required to continue in the program.

Tier 3 would be a six-week paid internship of eight hours per day, Monday to Friday over the summer. The students will work in only one of the six public works departments based on the student's interest and the city's need, Miller said.

This track would be offered to three senior students and will begin in 2023. These students will also have an option for full-day employment or to continue summer employment at the end of the internship.

Students also will go through an exit interview, receive feedback, assistance with writing a resume and job interview preparation. In addition, students could receive a fast-track opportunity to attend Black Hawk College and possible full-time employment with the city, Miller said.

"They will also have the opportunity to interview for vacant positions in the city which they are qualified for," she said.

If and when the internship program is established, council members will then approve an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the school district.

"From an employee standpoint, we see this as a win-win for both the students and the city in that we are able to bring on future employees," Utilities Director Tony Loete said. "And those would be employees that are actually from the community. It's a win-win for us."

