Area students headed back to school can take advantage of free styles and supplies Tuesday.

Starting at noon until 4 p.m., barbers from the New Style Hair Academy will provide free haircuts at Moline High School's (3600 Avenue of the Cities) west student parking lot.

This event, sponsored by the Moline Police Department, will also include free school supplies and pizza, while supplies last.

From 5 to 7 p.m., Moline and East Moline police will also offer free family fun at the 40th-annual National Night Out in Ben Butterworth Parkway, located at 5121 Old River Drive in Moline.

Alongside food, the evening will feature a dunk tank, petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, police demos and more.

Held on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

To learn more about the campaign, visit https://natw.org/.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois and local nonprofit Focus On Our Community Inc. NFP, IL will also host a "Back 2 School Bash" at Hereford Park, located on 400 13th St. in East Moline.

Open to all students in Rock Island County, this event will run from 3 to 7 p.m. and feature music, food, a bounce house, community vendors, 500 backpacks with school supplies and physical health screenings.

