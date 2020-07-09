Moline Foundation awards scholarships
topical web only

Moline Foundation awards scholarships

{{featured_button_text}}

The Moline Foundation has awarded scholarships, and surprised 29 students with an extra $1,000.

The 2020 scholarship winners are:

  • Deborah Arul of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Chris "Spey" VanSpeybroeck Memorial Scholarship and the $1,000 Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship. She is planning to attend Yale University.
  • Dede Barrigah of United Township High School, the $6,000 Doug Reynolds Rotary Scholarship Fund, Black Hawk College.
  • Manuela Chavez of Moline Senior High School, the $6,000 Clement T. Hanson Scholarship and $1,000 Moline Kiwanis Charitable Foundation Scholarship, Augustana College.
  • Steven Christensen of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 D.A.R.E. Scholarship, Illinois State University.
  • Guadalupe Cuellar of Moline Senior High School, $6,000 Clement T. Hanson Scholarship, University of Illinois-Chicago.
  • Tristan Edwards of Moline Senior High School, $6,000 Clement T. Hanson Scholarship, Benedictine University.
  • Alexis Golden of Black Hawk College, $1,000 Srikanth Yerra Memorial Scholarship, Bradley University.
  • Laila Haley of Sherrard High School, $1,000 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship, attend Indiana Wesleyan University.
  • Grace Hoffpauir of Sherrard High School, $1,000 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship, YWAM San Diego/Baja.
  • Emily Howard of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Lee McAllister Memorial Scholarship and the $1,000 Lee Womack Scholarship, Indiana Wesleyan University.
  • Samuel Jenkins of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Jack Dye Scholarship, Belmont University.
  • Arron Kristof, $1,200 Vietnam Veterans Scholarship/Assistance for Veterans Chap. 299, Western Illinois University.
  • Gabriel Lareau of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Hazel Van Arsdale Memorial Scholarship, University of Illinois.
  • John Melton of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Moline High School Class of ’65 Scholarship, Augustana College.
  • Sofía Mojica of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Moline Kiwanis Charitable Foundation Scholarship, University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
  • Elexus Mowery, $1,000 Ina Duncan Banks Memorial Scholarship to continue attending Monmouth College.
  • Perla Peralta-Flores, $3,000 Clement T. Hanson Scholarship to continue attending Black Hawk College.
  • Maddie Peterson of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 D.A.R.E. Scholarship, Bradley University.
  • Maggie Pope of Sherrard High School, $1,000 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship, University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
  • Taylor Puglisi of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Dolores A. Hulse-DiIulio Scholarship and the $1,000 Maggie Webb Scholarship, West Point.
  • Jarod Raber of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Moline High School 1962 Michael J. Warren Memorial Scholarship, Bradley University.
  • Makayla Rangel of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Moline Kiwanis Charitable Foundation Scholarship, St. Ambrose University.
  • Chloe Rouse of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship and $1,000 Stan Woods Scholarship, Purdue University.
  • Kate Schaechter of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 D.A.R.E. Scholarship, Drake University.
  • Joan Selhost, $3,000 Clement T. Hanson Scholarship to continue attending Black Hawk College.
  • Sarah Sorrell of Sherrard High School, $750 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship, Bradley University.
  • Jesus Villegas Carranza of Moline Senior High School, $1,000 Moline High School Class of ’59 Scholarship, Black Hawk College.
  • Carley Whitsell of Sherrard High School, $750 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship, Black Hawk College.
  • Taylor Williams of Sherrard High School, $1,000 Sherrard Academic Foundation Scholarship, University of Iowa.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News