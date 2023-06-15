Wearing matching "History Buff" shirts, students in Moline High School's History Club used their strength to give back on Tuesday, installing American flags around Moline's Villa Park neighborhood for Flag Day.

This year, Moline's History Club was one of five chapters in the United States to be named a "National History Club of the Year" by the National History Club, Inc. (NHC).

But this national shout-out is nothing new, as Moline received the same honor in 2018 — the same year as the club's inception.

To Trent Lamphier, faculty advisor and Moline history teacher, the History Club's ongoing engagement and success is a nod to its focus on service.

"It gives them a chance to feel part of the community, like when we put flags out, and the civic participation in that," he said. "It's much more letting them get involved in making the (History Club's) projects and sort of dictating what they want to do, but I think the key is service."

The History Club partners with the Moline Breakfast Optimist Club to raise hundreds of flags for the city's five flag-displaying holidays.

They also participate in a campus cleanup for Earth Day with the high school's "Green Moline" Club, among other on-campus activities, such as creating displays to celebrate African-American History, Women's History and Asian-American Pacific Islander History and hosting a social studies career fair.

"I think it's really about just being a part of your community and doing stuff that benefits others, not just yourself," Lamphier said. "I think almost everything we do is really about that."

This factor helped prompt former vice-president Alisha Loehrl, who recently graduated from Moline, to join the History Club.

"It's one of the most involved (clubs). You get the most community service out of it," she said. "As someone who wants to pursue history, it was really good. We'd do history field trips every year, and going to see those museums were really nice."

The History Club took a field trip to First Division Museum at Cantigny in Wheaton, Ill., this year, a first for club secretary and incoming senior Annie Hazen.

"That was fun, because it was the whole club together," she said. "And we were seeing these tanks, which I never thought I would've been able to actually go on. Just seeing history in real time was really cool."

Campus and community involvement also drew the attention of current club president Jathin Kollarapu.

"I just wanted to be a part of that — just how passionate the community is for what we do, and the various history activities we do in school as well," the incoming senior said. "They're just very, like, supportive of what we do."

The NHC Selection Committee referenced the History Club’s range and depth of activities as one reason for its 2022-2023 honor.

"It just kind of proves how dedicated the kids are. I think, to me, it's more about them and their willingness to work at it," Lamphier said. "They do a lot of different sorts of things. We even brought in a guest speaker, so I think that's also what we got recognized for doing."

The History Club has more than 80 members. Lamphier's daughter, Izzy, an incoming senior, is the club treasurer.

While she may have joined because of her dad, she's made plenty of valuable memories too.

"A big one is definitely flag-raising, and the career fair was cool, because people would come in and see all the things we did," Izzy said. "Even for me, learning and seeing all of the things that I had no idea involved history. It was cool to see all the different careers you can get into that involve history."

Izzy said she often encourages other students to join the History Club, seconded by Hazen.

"I get to do things for the community, for the school and I get to learn something new every single week I come here," Hazen said.

In 2018, the History Club created a history lab at the high school, which gave it a hands-on historical learning space for Moline students. The lab features exhibits and artifacts, ranging from the Industrial Revolution and World War II to Cold War and Civil Rights eras. Students can even get a glimpse of the evolution of gaming, with board and video games from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

The History Club created a "Timeline of Moline" display last year, which now spans the hallways outside of the history lab.

"It was very interesting to see how Moline has come to be and some of the important things that you see around and when they were made and stuff," " alum Loehrl said.

With the NHC recognition, Moline's History Club will also receive an engraved plaque and subscription to The Concord Review — the only quarterly journal in the world to publish history essays and research from high school students.

"It was a very exciting moment because of how much we've done this year," Kollarapu said of the honors. "We've constantly gone from one project to another; we've been dedicated throughout the whole year to different things. It was really good to see all that hard work pay off."

Moline High School's History Club gives out flags in preparation for Flag Day