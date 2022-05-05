Moline High School announces Illinois State Scholars

Thirty-six students from the Moline High School graduating class of 2022 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.
Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors from over 700 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank and GPA.
The following Moline High School students were named 2022-23 Illinois State Scholars: Victoria Adamson, Benjamin Aumuller, Matthew Bailey, Lucas Clayton, Abigail Deblieck, Macayla Dishman, Trevor Francque, Elizabeth Galvin, Katherine Gass, Hannah Gault, Sarah Gustafson, Stephanie Gutierrez- Reyes, Aidan Hancock, Caroline Hazen, Zachary Hemmen, Camille Keys, Jessica Kinney, Anna Maring, Dravin Martin, Josephine Mock, Levi Neese, Henry Neff, Addison Phillips, Martin Poor, Ella Ramsay, Carly Rouse, Logan Sebben, Vivien Sewell, Karol Sheese, Ethan Sountris, James Steele, Violet Stevenson, Lily Towery, Declan Vangundy, Charis Wang, Rylee Warpehoski.