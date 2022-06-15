Moline High School Class of 1971 plans reunion weekend

Moline High School Class of 1971 will hold its next reunion on Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Golf outing at Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley, 10 a.m.

Social with a cash bar and menu available at the River House Bar and Grill (upstairs), 1510 River Drive, Moline, 6-11 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Reunion dinner 6-11 p.m., with the reunion band playing at 8 p.m., at Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center, 101 18th St., Moline. Preregistration $40 per person $45 at the door.

For registration and more information, visit classcreator.com/Moline-Illinois-Moline-Sr-1971.

For questions, call Glendeen (Gidel) Countryman at 309-236-5452 or facebook.com/MHS1971.

