Starting on Saturday, Moline High School's “Minority Leaders of Tomorrow” will host a two week blood drive at Quad Cities ImpactLife Donor Centers in recognition of Sickle Cell Awareness month.

This drive aims educate the public about Sickle Cell Disease and its impact on minority populations, while encouraging first-time blood donations. If 20 units of blood are donated, Moline High School will earn a $270 Lifesavings Grant from ImpactLife, which can fund classroom expenses, student scholarships or charity. The high school would receive an extra dollar per unit above 20.

To give on behalf of the Minority Leaders of Tomorrow, donors must credit their donations to "Code: 603."

The blood drive will run until Saturday, Sept. 16 at the following ImpactLife locations:

Moline: 3600 16th St.

Davenport: 5500 Lakeview Parkway

To schedule a donation, call 800-747-5401.

Additionally, all first-time registered donors will receive a voucher to redeem a $50 gift card to an array of businesses.

To learn more about Sickle Cell Disease, visit https://www.bloodcenter.org/donate/spread-the-word/sickle-cell/.

Quick facts about Sickle Cell Disease: It is the most common hereditary disorder, currently affecting more than 100,000 Americans — predominantly people of African, Middle Eastern, Grecian, Indian and Latin American descent.

The disease creates abnormal hemoglobin levels and atypical "sickle" shaped red blood cells, causing pain and several other health complications.

There is no cure for sickle cell, though blood transfusions are key in treating those with the disease as it often helps relieve pain and other complications.

