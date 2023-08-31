Starting on Saturday, Moline High School's “Minority Leaders of Tomorrow” will host a two week blood drive at Quad Cities ImpactLife Donor Centers in recognition of Sickle Cell Awareness month.
File photo of the blood bags in the cooling room at ImpactLife's Davenport location, taken on Jan 10, 2022.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
This drive aims educate the public about Sickle Cell Disease and its impact on minority populations, while encouraging first-time blood donations. If 20 units of blood are donated, Moline High School will earn a $270 Lifesavings Grant from ImpactLife, which can fund classroom expenses, student scholarships or charity. The high school would receive an extra dollar per unit above 20.
To give on behalf of the Minority Leaders of Tomorrow, donors must credit their donations to "Code: 603."
The blood drive will run until Saturday, Sept. 16 at the following ImpactLife locations:
Moline: 3600 16th St. Davenport: 5500 Lakeview Parkway
To schedule a donation, call 800-747-5401.
Additionally, all first-time registered donors will receive a voucher to redeem a $50 gift card to an array of businesses.
Quick facts about Sickle Cell Disease: It is the most common hereditary disorder, currently affecting more than 100,000 Americans — predominantly people of African, Middle Eastern, Grecian, Indian and Latin American descent. The disease creates abnormal hemoglobin levels and atypical "sickle" shaped red blood cells, causing pain and several other health complications. There is no cure for sickle cell, though blood transfusions are key in treating those with the disease as it often helps relieve pain and other complications.
Moline High School's History Club gives out flags in preparation for Flag Day
Ankit Rajvanshi, left, unwraps a flag with Jolie Martinez in front of a house for the Moline High School history club's community flag distribution, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Moline. The history club does small community events for five holidays every year, including Flag Day.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Jathin Kollarapu unwraps a flag for the Moline High School history club's community flag distribution Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Moline. Kollarapu is a senior and the history club's president.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Ankit Rajvanshi uses pliers to take off the cap of the flag pole hole for the Moline High School history club's community flag distribution, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Moline. The history club distributes flags to those signed up to receive one every year for Flag Day.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
From left, Jathin Kollarapu, Ankit Rajvanshi ad Jolie Martinez walk down the street for the Moline High School history club's community flag distribution, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Moline. The group drove and walked around the neighborhood to find the houses wanting a flag put up for Flag Day.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Ankit Rajvanshi, left, helps Jolie Martinez take the rubber band holding the flag together off, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Moline. The club was named a National History Club of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year for the second time in the club's history.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.